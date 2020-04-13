Warren County officials report first COVID-19 death of a county resident

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A North Creek man who went to the hospital with only minor symptoms two weeks ago died Sunday of coronavirus.

It was the first COVID-19 death of a Warren County resident. Public Health officials announced the death Monday.

The man was 84. He had no underlying health conditions and had stayed home to avoid the pandemic, going out only to grocery shop and then sanitizing his hands afterward.

His daughter brought him to Glens Falls Hospital on March 27 because he had a slight fever. Tests showed his oxygen levels were dangerously low. Due to the visitation ban to stop the spread of the illness, his daughter could not go into the hospital with him. That evening, he was sedated and placed on a ventilator. He never recovered.

His wife was hospitalized with coronavirus a day later. She was discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at a rehabilitation center.

His daughter, who also caught the virus, never had to be hospitalized.

Warren County officials on Monday also announced three more people had tested positive for the virus, and one "presumed positive" was tested and had the virus confirmed, for a total of 62 confirmed cases. Three residents are hospitalized and two of them are in critical condition.