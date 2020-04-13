Warren County officials report first COVID-19 death of a county resident

A North Creek man who went to the hospital with only minor symptoms two weeks ago died Sunday of coronavirus.
It was the first COVID-19 death of a Warren County resident. Public Health officials announced the death Monday.
The man was 84. He had no underlying health conditions and had stayed home to avoid the pandemic, going out only to grocery shop and then sanitizing his hands afterward.
His daughter brought him to Glens Falls Hospital on March 27 because he had a slight fever. Tests showed his oxygen levels were dangerously low. Due to the visitation ban to stop the spread of the illness, his daughter could not go into the hospital with him. That evening, he was sedated and placed on a ventilator. He never recovered.
His wife was hospitalized with coronavirus a day later. She was discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at a rehabilitation center.
His daughter, who also caught the virus, never had to be hospitalized.
Warren County officials on Monday also announced three more people had tested positive for the virus, and one "presumed positive" was tested and had the virus confirmed, for a total of 62 confirmed cases. Three residents are hospitalized and two of them are in critical condition.
Because of bad weather, the drive-up coronavirus testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury was closed Monday. The tent can be knocked down by strong winds.
Fourteen tests were scheduled for Monday, but all of them were rescheduled for Tuesday.
Washington County reported two more cases, for a total of 39. Four people are hospitalized.
Saratoga County reported three more cases, for a total of 224, with 12 people hospitalized.
Essex County reported no change, with a total of 29 cases.
Glens Falls Hospital had seven cases Monday, and Saratoga Hospital had 13 cases. Both hospitals continue to report that they are not overwhelmed.
Statewide, 671 people died Sunday, for a total of 10,056 deaths in New York state in the past month.
However, hospitalizations in the state are starting to slow down. There were 1,958 new hospitalizations Sunday, down from an average of about 2,500 in recent days.
“Here’s the good news. The curve continues to flatten,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Monday’s news conference. “We are controlling the spread.”
He said New Yorkers should take confidence in the improving situation.
“If you isolate, if you take the precautions, your family won’t get infected. We can control the spread. Feel good about that!” he said. “I was not sure we could keep the tide from overwhelming our hospital capacity, and they did. I believe the worst is over if we continue to be smart.”
But he warned that he could not simply “slip a switch” and tell everyone to go back to work and school.
“You bring people together and this virus has a feeding frenzy,” he said.
He laid out a general plan for recovery.
The next step would be to cautiously open some businesses. The next turning point would be when medical providers develop successful treatments for the virus. And the final step will be the release of a vaccine, which is in development now but won’t be ready for 12 to 18 months.
“That’s when it’s over,” he said. “When they say we have a vaccine. So let’s calibrate our expectations. Stay the course, because we have accomplished a lot through heroic efforts. We have flattened that curve by people’s actions.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Saratoga Courage distillery donates hand sanitizer to first responders
-
Warren County officials report first COVID-19 death of a county resident
-
Workers at The Pines have coronavirus, too
- 226 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.