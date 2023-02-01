Warren County officials report deaths of two residents from COVID

Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported Tuesday.

Both died in the hospital following illness while living at home and were in their 60s.

"One individual had received COVID vaccination and a booster, while the other had not been vaccinated," the news release states.

COVID test kits remain available to the public at the Warren County Municipal Center, located at the DMV and Human Services entrances. Additional test kits can be found at town halls around the county, as well as at City Hall in Glens Falls.

"They can be picked up at Warren County’s complex Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.," the release states.

Warren County Health Services is set to hold its next COVID vaccine clinic next Tuesday at the municipal center.

The county's rolling 5-day average of new cases was 11.0 as of Tuesday.

Washington County

The CDC's COVID-19 Tracker for Washington County reported a moderate COVID community level and high transmission level last Thursday. Case rate per 100,000 population for the county is 104.57.

Only 7% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 was reported by the CDC's data tracker. The number of residents with completed vaccination series in Washington County is 42,369.