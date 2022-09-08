Warren County officials encourage planning ahead for emergencies

Warren County officials are encouraging residents to "leave a legacy of preparedness for loved ones."

September is National Preparedness month in the United States, and this year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy — the life you’ve built is worth protecting. Protect your family and your property from disasters.”

In observance of National Preparedness Month, the U.S Department of Homeland Security and Warren County Office of Emergency Services have put together extensive emergency preparedness information that provides residents with opportunities to learn to be better equipped for bad weather, fires and other emergencies, enabling them to leave a legacy for their families.

Ann Marie Mason, the county's emergency services director, shared her thoughts on the importance of planning.

"Preparing a plan ahead of time can lessen the impact of a natural or man-made disaster. It will lead to less stress and confusion for everyone. We ask that you please take time to make a plan, and have your family practice how to implement it. Sign up to receive alerts from NY Alert. You will receive critical information and emergency alerts on what is happening in your area,” Mason said in a news release Wednesday. "This information may include severe weather warnings, significant highway closures, hazardous material spills and other emergency conditions. While September is National Preparedness Month, highlighting the significance of preparedness, ready.gov offers a calendar with guidance for staying prepared all year long on its 2022 Calendar.”

Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, has also been a member of the Warrensburg Fire Company for 52 years.

“Emergency services is a vital part of every community, and pre-planning is something everyone should do. The first step to protecting your life and those of your loved ones is to have a plan that focuses on how to react to different scenarios. It is important for residents to be prepared for emergencies such as fires or severe weather so they can react accordingly if disaster strikes,” he said.

Emergency planning should include:

Determining where to evacuate should you have to leave your home, including designating a meeting place and a location to seek shelter.

Putting together an emergency kit that includes water, non-perishable food, medications, first-aid kit, flashlight, maps, basic tools, dust mask, battery-powered radio, rechargeable battery for a cellphone, personal wipes and garbage bags.

Storing your emergency kit items in a “go bag” that can be grabbed at a moment’s notice.

Keeping pets in mind, set aside food and medications they may need if you have to leave home quickly.

Educating yourself about risks, and preparing the area around your home for bad weather. Trim tree branches, maintain home gutters and identify other possible threats to your home during wind or heavy rain.

Preparing your vehicle with basic equipment for winter weather, such as a snow shovel, extra clothes and blankets.

For more information on emergency preparedness topics and how to plan for difference contingencies, go to the Warren County Office of Emergency Services’ website or Facebook page or ready.gov, operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.