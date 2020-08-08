Warren County officials confirm two new COVID cases

Two more Warren County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Saturday.
The two cases are family members of a person who had previously tested positive for the virus. Both are considered to be mildly ill.
Both individuals have been quarantining after realizing they were exposed to the virus by the relative, according to Health Services.
The county also reported a moderately ill patient who had been hospitalized has been released and their condition is improving.
There are currently no Warren County hospitalizations relating to COVID-19 as of Saturday.
But a total of 218 Warren County residents are being monitored after traveling to a COVID-19 hot-spot identified under an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month.
Statewide, 703 people tested positive for the virus Friday, a rate of 0.93%.
In the Capital Region, 0.9% of those tested had results come back positive Friday. That's a 0.2% increase from Friday.
The state also reported five deaths on Friday, including one in Rensselaer County.
A total of 25,195 people have died from the virus statewide since the outbreak began in March.
On Saturday:
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 284 confirmed cases. Ten people are still sick, nine of them mildly. One moderately ill person has been released from the hospital.
- Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 234 confirmed cases. One person is still sick.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report on the weekend. There were 785 confirmed cases total in Saratoga County as of Friday.
- Essex County reported 77 total confirmed cases as of Friday.
- Statewide, 703 people tested positive for the virus, a rate of 0.93%. There were 573 people hospitalized with coronavirus and five deaths.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
