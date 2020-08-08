Warren County officials confirm two new COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more Warren County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Saturday.

The two cases are family members of a person who had previously tested positive for the virus. Both are considered to be mildly ill.

Both individuals have been quarantining after realizing they were exposed to the virus by the relative, according to Health Services.

The county also reported a moderately ill patient who had been hospitalized has been released and their condition is improving.

There are currently no Warren County hospitalizations relating to COVID-19 as of Saturday.

But a total of 218 Warren County residents are being monitored after traveling to a COVID-19 hot-spot identified under an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month.

Statewide, 703 people tested positive for the virus Friday, a rate of 0.93%.

In the Capital Region, 0.9% of those tested had results come back positive Friday. That's a 0.2% increase from Friday.

The state also reported five deaths on Friday, including one in Rensselaer County.