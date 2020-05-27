Warren County officials advocate for taller cell towers

William Janeway, executive director of the Adirondack Council, said it is important to recognize the progress that has already been made in expanding cell service in the Adirondacks. He said the county should not support weakening the guidelines.

“I would respectfully suggest that those guidelines have worked very well and the biggest obstacles have been economic and companies without enough customers,” he said.

Janeway said he is concerned that taller towers would have a negative impact on the environment and economy of the North Country.

Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, pointed out that several cellphone tower projects have been approved in the park in the last two decades. He said he would like to see more information about exactly where there are gaps.

“Good data should drive public policy,” he said.

Monroe said higher towers mean more customers and more revenue.

However, Monroe said the APA wants towers to be at or below the tree level, which limits the effectiveness of cell service.