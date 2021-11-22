Warren County Office of Emergency Services urges safety during holidays

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents to follow safety precautions during the holiday season.

“The holidays are a time to enjoy family and friends. As you prepare your home for this holiday season, please follow the fire safety tips listed below,” said Ann Marie Mason, Warren County’s director of emergency services, in a news release.

One tip is if deep frying a turkey, people should use a fryer placed outdoors more than 10 feet from a home. The fryer should be on flat ground and away from structures, wooden decks and covered patios.

In addition, it is important to use a thawed, dry turkey, monitor the oil temperature and have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Another issue is caring for live Christmas trees. They can be dangerous if they become too dry.

“Christmas trees burn fast and hot when they ignite, and can quickly cause a major fire in a home if not properly maintained,” Mason said.

Tips for caring for a tree include:

Always keep the tree stand secure and filled with water. Remember to check this often, especially if you have pets.

Needles on fresh trees should be green and hard to pull off branches.

Do not place the tree close to a heat source, including a fireplace or heat vent.

Do not put your live tree up too early or leave it up for too long.

Do not dispose of branches or needles in a fireplace or wood stove.

Check light strings to make sure none are frayed or damaged. Unplug them at night.

Make smoke detectors are in working order, with fresh batteries.

Additional New York Office of Fire Prevention & Control holiday safety tips can be found at www.dhses.ny.gov/ofpc/news/holiday-safety.cfm.

