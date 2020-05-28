Warren County offers new short-term rental guidance

Warren County leaders are asking short-term rental owners to take some basic health and safety precautions if they decide to resume renting their properties.
Until now, leaders have asked property owners not to rent their properties at all during the coronavirus pandemic.
The revised guidance includes an Airbnb request of allowing 24 hours between bookings for thorough room cleaning, use of approved cleaning products and ventilation of rooms.
The state initially classified accommodations in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, but state leaders have modified that initial outlook, said Capital Region Control Room member Ryan Moore, the Warren County administrator.
“Hotels and accommodations have always been available to support essential services, and the state is now expanding that function in Phase 1 to recreational travelers including campground and RV park customers so long as precautions are taken to ensure proper social distancing, cleaning and disinfection protocols,” Moore said in a statement. “Our revised guidance reflects the state’s revised approach to accommodations.”
Warren County Health Services also requests that renters should all come from the same household and should not host outside visitors in the rental. Renters should keep track of when and where they travel in case someone becomes ill.
Renters should follow established protocols for social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing can’t be maintained. Renters should continue to limit unnecessary travel and use curbside pickup for food and other essential items.
Property owners should have a plan in place to properly disinfect the rental after each visitor leaves, and allow at least 24 hours between bookings. Owners should have a plan in place to conduct a deep cleaning should a renter become ill. Owners should also display on the refrigerator a set of local protocols for visits from outside the region about mask use, gatherings and social distancing.
Renters who become ill cannot be asked to leave. Rather, Warren County Health Services will need to be contacted to handle the matter. Owners must also post emergency services contact information for renters.
Campground and RV park owners are asked to follow the state’s current guidelines for campgrounds available at https://esd.ny.gov/guidance-executive-order-2026.
Warren County also released three posters that business owners can print for free and display in their businesses.
Local design firm Sidekick Creative has provided a series of free signs for Warren County businesses to print and post to help remind their patrons to keep themselves and those around them safe. Each sign features text with all three reminders, so businesses can display all three or just one.
The signs are based on a campaign done by Sidekick Creative for the Warren County Planning Department, which is on display in the Lake George Visitors' Center.
Local cases
There were five people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday. Saratoga Hospital also has four positive patients.
No one died from COVID-19 Thursday in any of the four local counties.
On Thursday:
- Saratoga County reported three new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 467 cases. There was one new recovery reported, for a total of 404 people that have recovered from the virus. There are 49 active cases and six people are hospitalized, an increase of two.
- Warren County reported one new cases of COVID-19 in a nursing home Thursday morning. There have been 241 coronavirus cases confirmed since the outbreak began. No additional recoveries were documented, for a total of 152 full recoveries. Four COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and all are considered moderately ill. Thirty residents have died from COVID-19 infections. The last fatality was May 19.
- Washington County reported three new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 202 cases. There are 12 active cases, an increase of three. The number of recoveries stayed at 177. No one was hospitalized. There have been 13 deaths.
- Essex County has no new cases of COVID-19. The county has had 52 confirmed cases. There is one active case in Essex County, and 48 people have recovered. Twenty-nine people have tested positive for the antibodies. No one is hospitalized.
Statewide, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 keeps declining and is under 4,200. New COVID-19 cases were at 163 on Wednesday.
Seventy-four people died from COVID-19 infections in the state Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said from his daily press conference, held in Brooklyn on Thursday.
The governor signed an executive order Thursday that authorizes private businesses to deny entrance to people who do not wear a mask or face covering. Cuomo said store owners have the right to protect themselves and other patrons.
“You don’t want to wear a mask? Fine, but you don’t have a right to then go into that store, if that store owner doesn’t want you to,” Cuomo said.
Actress Rosie Perez and comedian Chris Rock joined the press conference. The two actors plan to do some commercials for the state encouraging people to wear masks and getting tested.
Perez said she plan to “spread love, the Brooklyn way.”
“That says 'I love you' and 'you love me.' 'I respect you' and 'you respect me back,'” she said. “I don’t care who you voted for. I don’t care who you’re going to vote for. All I care is we get out of this pandemic as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”
Rock, who had a COVID-19 test Thursday, encouraged New Yorkers to get tested.
“If you love your grandmother, if you love your elderly mother, your elderly anybody,” he said, “you should get tested.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.