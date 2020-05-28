Warren County offers new short-term rental guidance

Statewide, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 keeps declining and is under 4,200. New COVID-19 cases were at 163 on Wednesday.

Seventy-four people died from COVID-19 infections in the state Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said from his daily press conference, held in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The governor signed an executive order Thursday that authorizes private businesses to deny entrance to people who do not wear a mask or face covering. Cuomo said store owners have the right to protect themselves and other patrons.

“You don’t want to wear a mask? Fine, but you don’t have a right to then go into that store, if that store owner doesn’t want you to,” Cuomo said.

Actress Rosie Perez and comedian Chris Rock joined the press conference. The two actors plan to do some commercials for the state encouraging people to wear masks and getting tested.

Perez said she plan to “spread love, the Brooklyn way.”

“That says 'I love you' and 'you love me.' 'I respect you' and 'you respect me back,'” she said. “I don’t care who you voted for. I don’t care who you’re going to vote for. All I care is we get out of this pandemic as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”