The Warren County Sheriff's Office will host a free boating safety training course later this month.
The Sheriff’s Office will offer the all-day course June 16 in conjunction with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
A boater safety certificate is required for anyone operating a personal watercraft (PWC) on the waters of New York State. In addition, everyone born on or after May 1, 1996 is required to successfully complete an approved course in boater education in order to operate a motorboat, though a small number of exceptions apply.
This class is intended for adults and children 14 and older. Successful completion of this course will allow those 14 or older to operate a personal watercraft in New York State.
This is a fast-paced training course taught by certified Warren County sheriff’s marine patrol officers and is designed to educate boaters on the many facets of safe boating practices.
The one-day course is offered June 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Training Center at 1400 Route 9 in Queensbury.
Participants are required to pre-register by calling 518-743-2500. Select option one and ask for "boater safety."
The class is free, but the state charges $10 for a copy of a certificate to show completion of the class for those 18 and older.
