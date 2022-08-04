Warren County offering free bottled water until 1 p.m. today

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is offering free cases of bottled water at the county Municipal Center until 1 p.m. today to help residents beat the heat.

The giveaway started at 9 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m., while supplies last.

Emergency Services staff received three pallets of cases of 16-ounce bottles of water from New York state on Wednesday afternoon. The bottles have a use-by date at the end of August.

Water will be available in front of the Warren County Municipal Center at 1340 Route 9, Queensbury.

Officials ask that residents limit themselves to two cases per family.

“We thank our partners from New York state for providing this supply of bottled water to us to help keep our residents cool and hydrated on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year,” said Craig Leggett, Chester supervisor and acting Warren County administrator, in a news release.