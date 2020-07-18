Warren County: Occupancy tax revenues down 44% through June

“People are going for interview, people are accepting jobs and not showing up,” he said.

Occupancy tax givebacks

In other news, the Lake George Convention Visitors Bureau and Cool Insuring Arena have agreed to take less occupancy tax revenue during the rest of the year because there are not as many events.

The CVB was, which was going to accept $300,000 from the county in the next two quarters, requested that the number be cut in half for the rest of the year.

Cool Insuring Arena was going to receive $250,000 this year and asked to receive only $237,500.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Occupancy Tax Committee.

Jeff Mead, general manager of Cool Insuring Arena, said they have furloughed a lot of staff.

“On paper, it was going to be a really good year until we got shut down in March,” he said.

He said the arena will be able to weather the storm.

“We’ll probably have to be a little bit leaner for the rest of this year, and in 2021, hopefully we’re back to a normal operation,” he said.

Mintzer said she hoped the chamber would have the opportunity to roll over those unspent dollars into next year, when the county’s occupancy tax revenue is likely to be much lower.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.