Warren County: Occupancy tax revenues down 44% through June

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has seen a 44% decline in occupancy tax revenue through June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tourism Director Joanne Conley said the county is shooting not to be any lower than a 50% decline for the year.
However, there are some bright spots. The three-day July 4 weekend was only down about 10% from 2019.
“All things considered, that’s not bad,” she said Friday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Another encouraging development is that 50% of about 5,000 people surveyed by Mannix Marketing said they plan to travel in August or September. The county usually has a pretty strong fall, according to Conley.
About 71% of people said that having good beaches was important to them.
Conley said waterfront resorts are doing well, but property further away from the lake is not commanding high rates.
There is a lot of interest in outdoor recreation including cycling, hiking and boat charters, according to Conley.
She pointed out one of the largest attractions, Six Flags Great Escape, is not even open.
Conley said the county saw a lot of success with its advertising campaign. Over 12 million users have viewed its television and digital advertising to date, according to Conley.
Five million people were reached by the July 4 marketing campaign alone, according to Conley. She said the county is seeing a lot of inquiries from the New York City and New Jersey area.
In addition, the county continues to promote the region on its own social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, which has seen a lot of interest.
“The engagement on that has just skyrocketed. That speaks to the people in the department that are writing the content and posting stories,” she said.
Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said places have been busy in Lake George.
“People aren’t staying as long, but they’re definitely renting rooms and going out to eat,” he said.
Labor shortage
The Lake George area continues to report a problem filling positions in the hospitality industry such as cleaners and dishwashers, according to Conley. Some of these jobs would normally have been filled by J-1 visa students, but that program has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The county helped provide funding for the lakegeorgeishiring.com website startup, which has generated interest.
“Some of those jobs may not have filled, but many did,” she said.
The additional $600 per week federal unemployment insurance has made it difficult to hire, according to Conley.
“It’s not just Lake George. It’s across the board with even some of our manufacturing facilities. People are not incentivized to go back to work,” she said.
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, said that people are not following the law. There are only three reasons why a person can refuse to come back to work — they have a compromising health condition; someone they live with has a compromising health condition; or the workplace is not complying with regulations on preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
“They cannot just say, ‘I’m afraid to come back to work (because) I might catch COVID,” she said at the county’s meeting. “In that case, you can call unemployment (officials) and have their unemployment ended. I hope it scares some people in coming back to work.”
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who was participating in the virtual meeting, said that the additional pandemic unemployment assistance is due to expire by the end of July. It should not be extended to the end of the year as a Democratic-sponsored bill would have done, she said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild said it is difficult to find good workers. Some hospitality workers are cleaning rooms themselves.
“People are going for interview, people are accepting jobs and not showing up,” he said.
Occupancy tax givebacks
In other news, the Lake George Convention Visitors Bureau and Cool Insuring Arena have agreed to take less occupancy tax revenue during the rest of the year because there are not as many events.
The CVB was, which was going to accept $300,000 from the county in the next two quarters, requested that the number be cut in half for the rest of the year.
Cool Insuring Arena was going to receive $250,000 this year and asked to receive only $237,500.
The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Occupancy Tax Committee.
Jeff Mead, general manager of Cool Insuring Arena, said they have furloughed a lot of staff.
“On paper, it was going to be a really good year until we got shut down in March,” he said.
He said the arena will be able to weather the storm.
“We’ll probably have to be a little bit leaner for the rest of this year, and in 2021, hopefully we’re back to a normal operation,” he said.
Mintzer said she hoped the chamber would have the opportunity to roll over those unspent dollars into next year, when the county’s occupancy tax revenue is likely to be much lower.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
