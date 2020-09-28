Warren County occupancy tax receipts down over last year, but summer strong

QUEENSBURY — Occupancy tax receipts in Warren County are down 17% to date over last year, but the summer season revenues were not off by that much.
The county collected about $2.9 million in occupancy tax revenues this year through Sept. 24 — about $489,000 below what was collected during the same period last year, according to Leisa Grant, principal account clerk for the Tourism Department.
Grant said numbers for the summer season were down by only about 5.5%. The county collected about $2.4 million from July 1 through last Thursday compared with about $2.5 million in 2019.
Grant said the county collected $926,000 for the months of October, November and December last year.
She said she is not sure how much will be collected this fall.
The final numbers for the summer season prompted another lengthy discussion at Monday’s Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee about whether to continue to hold back occupancy tax funds that were due to be distributed to the towns and the city of Glens Falls.
The county is withholding $145,000 from Lake George $55,000 from Bolton and Queensbury and $12,500 from the city of Glens Falls and each of the eight other towns in the county.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover continued to lobby that the money to the towns be restored.
He said he believes occupancy tax numbers will be better than expected for the fall.
“The latest reports I get from my business community is we’re looking strong all the way through Thanksgiving,” he said.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he is also hearing reports about a strong fall. He does not want to see funding cut for Lake George and Bolton, which generate about 50% of the occupancy tax revenues.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he wants the county to bring in an outside party to study how it spends occupancy tax money and its return on investment. The county’s long-term goal is to expand to a four-season economy.
“Occupancy tax has been going on for years and we have no audit of these millions of dollars that are being spent,” he said.
Dickinson said return on investment is hard to quantify.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
