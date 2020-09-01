Warren County occupancy tax receipts down about 35%, but officials hope for rebound

QUEENSBURY — Occupancy tax revenue is down is about 35% compared to last year in Warren County, but county officials are hoping for a strong summer.
Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan said the county has collected about $1.15 million through early August compared with $1.89 million through the same period in 2019. That figure is based upon hotel and motel operators who submit their payments on a monthly basis.
“We won’t know how good the summer is probably until the end of the summer when the quarterly filers remit to us,” he said at Monday’s meeting of the Occupancy Tax Committee.
Those businesses submit their occupancy tax receipts at the end of September, Swan said.
Leis Grant, principal account clerk for the Tourism Department, predicted the final amount of occupancy tax receipts collected would be between $3 million and $3.5 million. She said Swan is working hard on collecting occupancy tax revenue from short-term rentals.
“We may do as well as $5 million next year, but I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said.
Mark Behan of Behan Communications, who has been doing some free consulting for the county, reported the tourist season has been surprisingly strong. Going into the season, merchants were bracing for a 50% drop in business because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That has not been the case.
“Local tourism and hospitality properties on the lake are reporting a very good season — in some cases, a record season,” he said.
Off the lake, Behan said occupancy has been lower, but good. Sales tax collections have been running about 90% of where the county was last year at this time.
Behan said he believes money spent by the county’s Tourism Department has paid dividends.
“It produced not only many new reservations immediately in all the towns, but it also brought lots of new visitors that the hotels report they haven’t seen before,” he said.
Behan encouraged the county to keep funding events and promotions, because next summer may be just as challenging as this one.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, chairman of the Occupancy Tax committee, agreed that merchants are seeing a different clientele.
“They’re coming from closer areas,” he said. “A lot of them would vacation farther away — Myrtle Beach, Florida. Instead, they stuck around Lake George because it was safe.”
Money owed
Despite the encouraging news, the county is still short occupancy tax money. Grant said the county does not have enough money to pay the 25% of occupancy tax proceeds that are divided up among the municipalities in Warren County.
The county owes about $745,000 to the municipalities for this year's payments.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, the county budget officer, said he believes the county should make every effort to disburse that money as required by local law. But the county should forego additional occupancy tax funding supervisors agreed to give municipalities as part of a spending plan adopted in 2015, he said.
Dickinson said the funding was increased at a time when the county was “fat and happy,” which it is no longer.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said he wants the county to consider distribution of additional occupancy tax money to the towns if revenues improve.
Conover objected to suspending the extra payments to the towns for next year, while at the same time increasing the promotional budget to more than $1 million.
Conover said the area is doing well even without any special events, because it is just a gas tank away from people looking for a vacation. Lake George is clean, and the business community has been welcoming and focused on keeping people safe.
The budget proposes about $1 million for county tourism promotion; $480,000 for the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau; $162,500 for Cool Insuring Arena; $146,000 for administration; and $125,000 collectively to the towns of Chester, Horicon and Lake Luzerne for invasive species prevention.
The county will set aside $285,000 to distribute to organizations putting on events. That is the same amount the county set aside last year, but then supervisors tapped more from discretionary funds and ultimately awarded $425,750.
He would like to keep money for events at the $285,000 level — unless revenues improve.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said, considering that occupancy tax revenue could top out at $3.5 million — a 22% drop — capping event-spending at $285,000 is in line.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said event organizers should be alerted that their awards will likely fall 10 to 20% from what they had last year.
“I know it’s tough and I know some people are not happy. Let’s hope we recover next year,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber said she would like the committee to take a closer look at which events are receiving funding and whether they are generating a return on their investment.
Concert costs refunded
In other business, the committee voted to reimburse concert promoter Dave Ehmann for $38,000 worth of expenses he incurred in setting up a concert at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons that had to be canceled.
Twiddle, a jam band from Castleton, Vermont, had been scheduled to do a three-day drive-in festival July 31-Aug. 2. The band canceled at the last minute, however, after learning that people would not be able to get out of their cars during the concert because of state pandemic guidelines.
