Warren County occupancy tax receipts down about 35%, but officials hope for rebound

The county will set aside $285,000 to distribute to organizations putting on events. That is the same amount the county set aside last year, but then supervisors tapped more from discretionary funds and ultimately awarded $425,750.

He would like to keep money for events at the $285,000 level — unless revenues improve.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said, considering that occupancy tax revenue could top out at $3.5 million — a 22% drop — capping event-spending at $285,000 is in line.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said event organizers should be alerted that their awards will likely fall 10 to 20% from what they had last year.

“I know it’s tough and I know some people are not happy. Let’s hope we recover next year,” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber said she would like the committee to take a closer look at which events are receiving funding and whether they are generating a return on their investment.

Concert costs refunded

In other business, the committee voted to reimburse concert promoter Dave Ehmann for $38,000 worth of expenses he incurred in setting up a concert at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons that had to be canceled.

Twiddle, a jam band from Castleton, Vermont, had been scheduled to do a three-day drive-in festival July 31-Aug. 2. The band canceled at the last minute, however, after learning that people would not be able to get out of their cars during the concert because of state pandemic guidelines.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.