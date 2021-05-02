Warren County occupancy tax funding applications due May 10

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is issuing a reminder that the deadline is coming up to submit occupancy tax applications for 2021 events.

Interested event organizers are encouraged to submit their applications digitally to hanifink@warrencountyny.gov by no later than May 10.

Applications and guidelines may be found at the county’s website at warrencountny.gov under the Occupancy Tax Information and Forms section.

All events will be required to adhere to New York State/Warren County COVID-19 event and gathering guidelines as required, and are subject to capacity limitations as set forth by the state.

“Our occupancy tax promotion program has helped get many great events off the ground and helped them become integral parts of our tourism economy,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “If you are planning an event in Warren County that brings overnight visitors, we want to help you.”

Funding for this program comes from the 4% tax on hotel, motel, bed-and-breakfast and short-term rental rooms in Warren County.

