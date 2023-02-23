The Warren County Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee on Wednesday voted to recommend nearly $328,000 be awarded for 16 area events.

Representatives for the applications stood in the committee room at the Warren County Municipal Center awaiting their turn to be heard by the Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee after Lake Luzerne Town Supervisor Gene Merlino requested the return of in-person pitches at the meeting in January.

First up was a virtual pitch was made via a YouTube video by Miriam Weisfeld, the producing artistic director of both the Adirondack Theater Festival and the Adirondack Film Festival.

Though the festivals haven’t received money from the committee since 2017, when they received $10,000, the festivals are seeking $30,000 from occupancy tax funds to help spread the word about the festivals out to Massachusetts and Vermont, aiming to increase out-of-state attendees.

The festivals also receive funding from the city of Glens Falls and the town of Queensbury, but those figures were not immediately available.

Wing Fest, a popular downtown Glens Falls event in the spring, just announced the date for 2023 and requested $10,000 for the event that actually grew in attendance post-COVID.

After the event was forced to take a year off in 2021, the representatives from the Glens Falls Collaborative, who host the foodie festival, said the numbers in 2022, about 3,000 attendees, doubled the pre-COVID attendance numbers of around 1,500.

The collaborative said the attendees fill up The Queensbury Hotel and other local lodging for the one-day event.

The Sembrich, a museum in the town of Bolton, requested funds for the first time. The committee recommended that the full Board of Supervisors approve $20,000 for the summer-long music festival at the March meeting.

“I think it’s good. It’s a cultural event and the more culture we can get the better off we are,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty said at the committee meeting.

Alpha Win, the company that sponsors and hosts the Lake George Triathlon, came to the Wednesday meeting seeking double the money the organization received last year, jumping from $15,000 to $30,000.

The triathlon added a run through the village of Lake George to mirror the Lake Placid Ironman event, as well as starting the swim at Million Dollar Beach, according to the company’s representative Tommy Struzzieri.

“We take data from all our registrants and survey them. Last year, 35% of our participants were from out of state, 20 other states ... and 91.5% stayed at least one night in a hotel or campground,” Struzzieri told the committee. “We estimate an overall economic impact at over $800,000.”

Last year, the company was awarded $10,000 from the town of Lake George and $15,000 from the county committee, for a total of $25,000 that was spent on marketing.

This year, Struzzieri said the rising costs of local vendors and the growing number of participants account for the larger monetary ask.

The classical Lake George Music Festival upped the request from $25,000 to $30,000. Alexander Lombard, the festival’s representative, attributed the increase to the change in venue to The Carriage House at Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center and increased marketing.

“It’s going to be spectacular. Lake George now has its own indoor performance space to mirror what is done at Shepard Park, but inside. Number two is our audience. We are focused on bringing in cultural tourists for this classical music festival to supplement what The Hyde and The Sembrich are doing. Number three is our way to market to this audience. We are focusing on national and international publications that these cultural tourists zero in on,” he said to the committee.

The amount was approved to be recommended to the full board.

Additional recommendations

$11,000 for the LARAC Art Festival

$5,000 for the Lake George Arts & Crafts Festival, $2,000 more than last year

$80,000 for Improv Records for two separate music festivals in Lake George

$12,000 for the Lake George Dinner Theater to add three weeks to the season

$13,500 for the U.S. National Championship Regatta, expecting to bring in 360-500 attendees

$25,000 for the Great Upstate Boat Show in Queensbury, requesting funds for the first time

$21,100, up from $13,700 in 2022, for the Northeastern District Barbershop Harmony Society for a competition in Queensbury

$5,000 to reimburse the South Queensbury Fire Company for services at the Adirondack Balloon Festival

$10,000 for the Hickory Legacy Foundation in Warrensburg to be used for more advertising for programs that focus on an outdoor lifestyle and environmental education.