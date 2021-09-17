Warren County obtains new food vendor for senior meals program; workers still needed

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has obtained Sysco as a food vendor for its senior meals program, so it will only need to rely on the prepackaged meals from Mom’s Meals as a backup.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said Sysco has a state contract to supply foods, and the county’s Purchasing Department and Office for the Aging were able to get all of its food sites signed up to participate.
“Mom’s Meals is very much an emergency backstop option rather than the main option,” he said.
Moore said seniors in Chester and Warrensburg are still going to receive Mom’s Meals — for now — because of staffing shortages at those two meal sites. The county is making an aggressive push to find employees.
“We’re working through those staffing issues with the idea of getting those sites back up and running working with Sysco,” he said at Friday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors was originally going to vote on a resolution to spend up to $800,000 contracting with Mom’s Meals. The Ohio-based company delivers refrigerated meals to any U.S. address. The meals are ready to heat and serve.
However, after the county found Sysco, the board approved a revised figure of spending up to $85,000 on Mom's Meals.
The issue was the county’s old vendor, US Foods, decided not submit a new bid after the existing contract expired at the end of August.
In addition, Moore said the county is implementing a program where the delivery drivers will visit homes at least three times a week for any community that is using Mom’s Meals.
Moore said he believes the county will weather the storm.
A group of concerned citizens showed up in person at the meeting to express concern that the program was switching to delivery-only, which it would have been if the county had not found the new vendor.
Queensbury resident Arthur Yannotti said the program is more than just delivering meals.
“A lot of times this is the only social contact that these residents get all day. We check on them. They’re happy to see us,” he said.
Yannotti questioned how some of the seniors would be able to lift a package of the meals that weighs 30 pounds.
He questioned why the county could not have found a new vendor sooner.
“You’re trying to tell me that the Warren County Office for the Aging couldn’t figure this out. This is ridiculous, and I don’t accept it,” he said.
He questioned whether the supervisors supported the program.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber responded.
“I don’t believe that’s the case at all that any one of us want to get rid of this program,” she said.
Driver Gene Casella, of Queensbury, agreed that people are lonely and often don’t even hear from family and friends.
“Every one of these people tell you, ‘God bless you people,’” Casella said.
Another volunteer, Edythe Monroe, said some of meal recipients are not able to move around that much or heat up food. She recalled one person who she visited who was not eating any of the meals.
Monroe said the seniors deserve better.
“We should be treating them better than our prisoners. Our prisoners get a hot meal seven days a week,” she said.
Seeber said she and several other supervisors tried the food from Mom’s Meals and agreed that they are not adequate.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty also did not like meals.
“I had a bite each of three and that’s about all I could take,” he said.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said his town has a meal space and kitchen, but staffing was rearranged in January for budget reasons.
“The town of Chester has always been committed to this program and it’s funny that we’ve ended up on this short end of the stick, it seems, where our customers, our clients, our residents are getting delivered meals from Ohio,” he said.
Moore said the meal sites in Bolton, Johnsburg and at the Cedars senior apartments in Queensbury are open five days a week. The Lake Luzerne site is only open three days a week because it is currently being staffed by a substitute. The meal sites are open five days a week in the Hamilton County towns of Indian Lake, Lake Pleasant/Wells and Long Lake.
Moore said the county is actively seeking workers to be able to reopen the Chester and Warrensburg meal sites.
A press release was sent out on Friday, saying the county is looking for cooks and meal site managers in Queensbury, Lake Luzerne, Warrensburg, Chestertown and Indian Lake. Substitutes are also needed.
For more information, visit warrencountyny.gov/vaf for details on available positions, or call 518-761-6347.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said there was one person in his town that wanted to step up to help at Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg. He said the county should get back to a five-day-a-week program.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he is in contact with Dee Park, director of the Warren Hamilton Office for the Aging, and his town wants to help.
Moore said this issue has never been about cost, but supply chain and staffing problems. The county is also looking to use American Rescue Plan Act money in this initiative.
“What motivates us is to try to keep the program as similar to what it has been and the quality that seniors have come to expect,” he said.
