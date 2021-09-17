Warren County obtains new food vendor for senior meals program; workers still needed

The issue was the county’s old vendor, US Foods, decided not submit a new bid after the existing contract expired at the end of August.

In addition, Moore said the county is implementing a program where the delivery drivers will visit homes at least three times a week for any community that is using Mom’s Meals.

Moore said he believes the county will weather the storm.

A group of concerned citizens showed up in person at the meeting to express concern that the program was switching to delivery-only, which it would have been if the county had not found the new vendor.

Queensbury resident Arthur Yannotti said the program is more than just delivering meals.

“A lot of times this is the only social contact that these residents get all day. We check on them. They’re happy to see us,” he said.

Yannotti questioned how some of the seniors would be able to lift a package of the meals that weighs 30 pounds.

He questioned why the county could not have found a new vendor sooner.

“You’re trying to tell me that the Warren County Office for the Aging couldn’t figure this out. This is ridiculous, and I don’t accept it,” he said.