Warren County nursing home resident dies of COVID

A nursing home resident who was in critical condition with coronavirus has died.

The person was in their early 50s, Warren County Health Services said.

“While our country has surpassed 400,000 total deaths, and cases, hospitalizations and deaths have reached record highs, we are saddened to share with you that we continue to mourn the devastating loss of yet another friend and neighbor in our community to COVID,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news releasing announcing the person’s death. “We continue to ask for and work with our state and regional partners for a rapid response plan for vaccinations close to home to hopefully put an end to these very difficult and troubling losses.”

The state is receiving 40,000 more doses of vaccine each week for the next three weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Some of those doses will go to local health departments, who will be able to schedule people because they will know how much they will receive for the next three weeks, he said at Wednesday’s press conference.

“So now we can come up with a three-week plan. That doesn’t sound great but it’s better than going week to week,” he said.