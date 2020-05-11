Warren County nursing home resident dies of COVID-19

Statewide, 7,326 people are hospitalized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Monday’s press conference.

On Sunday, 488 people were hospitalized and 161 people died, including 49 nursing home residents.

The reduction in hospitalizations and deaths are encouraging, Cuomo said.

“We see all the arrows are pointed in the right direction,” he said.

He noted that the number of cases per day was the same as on March 19, “before we went into the abyss.”

Now it’s time to slowly reopen, he said.

“We are on the other side of the mountain,” he said. “Now we can intelligently turn to reopening.”

Statewide, several businesses can reopen Friday: landscape and gardening; low-risk recreational activities like tennis; and drive-in movie theaters.

In some regions, construction and manufacturing can also open Friday, but the Capital Region’s hospitalization numbers are still too high, according to the state.

“This is the next big step in this historic journey,” Cuomo said. “We have averted tragedy. Thousands more people would have died. We changed that trajectory.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

