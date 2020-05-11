Warren County nursing home resident dies of COVID-19

Another Warren County nursing home resident has died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Monday.
The person is the 19th nursing home resident to die of the virus, and the 25th coronavirus death in the county.
Late last week, health care professions began testing every resident and employee of nursing homes and adult care facilities. New York state sent additional testing kits for that effort. Six residents have tested positive so far.
The vast majority the tests have come back negative, and there have been no positive tests in nursing homes other than the three in which outbreaks have occurred: The Glens Falls Center, The Pines and the Landing.
In Washington County, all 10 people who have died of the virus were residents of Fort Hudson. That facility has been testing its residents and workers for more than a month.
On Monday:
- Warren County reported six new cases, all nursing home residents for a total of 199 people testing positive. Three more people have recovered, for a total of 103 people who tested positive. Another 26 people who were diagnosed without testing have all also recovered. Three people are hospitalized, all in critical condition, and one more person is in critical condition in a nursing home. Four other patients are described as “moderately” ill.
- Washington County reported one more case, for a total of 185 people testing positive, and one more recovery, for a total of 106 recoveries.
- Saratoga County reported one more case, for a total of 399 people who have tested positive. Seven people are hospitalized and 314 people have recovered.
- Essex County reported no change in its 49 cases. The county also has only four known people still ill in the entire county.
- Saratoga Hospital reported five patients with coronavirus and Glens Falls Hospital reported four coronavirus patients, including one patient who was already hospitalized. That person’s test results just came back positive.
Statewide, 7,326 people are hospitalized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Monday’s press conference.
On Sunday, 488 people were hospitalized and 161 people died, including 49 nursing home residents.
The reduction in hospitalizations and deaths are encouraging, Cuomo said.
“We see all the arrows are pointed in the right direction,” he said.
He noted that the number of cases per day was the same as on March 19, “before we went into the abyss.”
Now it’s time to slowly reopen, he said.
“We are on the other side of the mountain,” he said. “Now we can intelligently turn to reopening.”
Statewide, several businesses can reopen Friday: landscape and gardening; low-risk recreational activities like tennis; and drive-in movie theaters.
In some regions, construction and manufacturing can also open Friday, but the Capital Region’s hospitalization numbers are still too high, according to the state.
“This is the next big step in this historic journey,” Cuomo said. “We have averted tragedy. Thousands more people would have died. We changed that trajectory.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
