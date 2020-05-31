Warren County nursing home resident dies of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another nursing home resident died of coronavirus after being hospitalized, Warren County said Sunday.

In a press release, Warren County’s board of supervisors and county Health Services passed on their “sincerest condolences” to the resident’s loved ones.

As of Friday, 19 residents of Glens Falls Center and seven residents of The Pines had died of coronavirus, according to state records.

Until this weekend, the last Warren County death was on Thursday. A total of 32 people have died, including 26 nursing home residents, four assisted living residents, and two people who lived independently.

There were no new cases of coronavirus as of Sunday morning, for a total of 243 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Four more people have recovered, for a total of 224 (including 26 people who were diagnosed on symptoms and have not been counted as confirmed cases).

Two people are in critical condition, one fewer than Saturday. One is hospitalized and one is in a nursing home. Another person is hospitalized and is moderately ill. That’s two fewer than the four people who were hospitalized Saturday.

