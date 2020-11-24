Warren County now has rapid tests to keep schools open

Warren County Health Services now has enough rapid tests to keep some schools open if they end up in a yellow zone. However, the health department doesn’t have enough for every school in the county.

But if only some schools fall into a zone of higher COVID cases, the county will be able to help. Schools would be given two weeks to test 20% of their in-person students and staff, or they would have to go to virtual-only.

“It would appear to be enough to handle the initial yellow zone testing requirements for a limited number of school districts,” said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman. “But whether they are enough to keep going indefinitely would depend on how many schools are in the ‘microcluster’ zone, what level of zone classification it is, and how long they remain in that classification.”

That’s a change from last week, when Health Services advised school leaders to plan on going virtual if they hit yellow zone status.

Black Friday advice

Also Tuesday, Warren County Heath Services offered advice on how to do holiday shopping, especially on Black Friday, which has traditionally been a day of packed stores and heavy crowds on the day after Thanksgiving.