Warren County now has rapid tests to keep schools open

Warren County Health Services now has enough rapid tests to keep some schools open if they end up in a yellow zone. However, the health department doesn’t have enough for every school in the county.
But if only some schools fall into a zone of higher COVID cases, the county will be able to help. Schools would be given two weeks to test 20% of their in-person students and staff, or they would have to go to virtual-only.
“It would appear to be enough to handle the initial yellow zone testing requirements for a limited number of school districts,” said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman. “But whether they are enough to keep going indefinitely would depend on how many schools are in the ‘microcluster’ zone, what level of zone classification it is, and how long they remain in that classification.”
That’s a change from last week, when Health Services advised school leaders to plan on going virtual if they hit yellow zone status.
Black Friday advice
Also Tuesday, Warren County Heath Services offered advice on how to do holiday shopping, especially on Black Friday, which has traditionally been a day of packed stores and heavy crowds on the day after Thanksgiving.
Stores are going to be open longer, and shoppers should take advantage of that to shop when fewer people are there, Health Services advised. Shoppers should also maintain social distancing in store aisles and in lines, and consider going elsewhere if they see a line out of the door.
Shoppers should carry hand sanitizer and use it after handling merchandise, checkout equipment or money. They should also try to shop in smaller groups than normal, leave children at home and consider ordering in advance online so that they just have to stop by to pick up the items.
SUNY Adirondack
Two students who were living at SUNY Adirondack have tested positive for coronavirus this week, but the virus does not appear to have spread through the dorms, SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said.
“Both students are isolating at home, so at this point we don’t believe there’s further spread,” she said at a meeting of the Warren County Economic Growth and Higher Education Committee meeting.
In the run-up to Thanksgiving break, Duffy said the college has tested about 750 people, mostly students but some employees as well.
To date this semester, the college tested over 2,300 people using the pooled saliva test. No positive tests were discovered until now.
Great Meadow Correctional Facility
One more Great Meadow Correctional Facility inmate recovered from coronavirus over the weekend, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. That leaves just one inmate still ill, with 45 recovered at the maximum-security prison in Fort Ann. All the inmates at the nearby Washington Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison, recovered last week.
Ticonderoga schools
A school district employee tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 23. Essex County Department of Health is doing contact tracing and the district has not announced any closures.
Lake George schools
A person who has been in the Lake George Junior-Senior High School tested positive on Nov. 23. The person has not had direct contact with students, and was not in the building for 52 hours prior to the positive test.
The district is staying open.
Gov. Cuomo staying home for Thanksgiving
After being criticized Monday for saying he had invited his 89-year-old mother to Albany for Thanksgiving, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he had “the conversation” with her and explained that it would be too dangerous for her to visit him.
“She's 89 years old and you start to think, you know, how many Thanksgivings do I have left,” Cuomo said. “So, I think of it this way: it's not a normal Thanksgiving; it's a special Thanksgiving.”
He urged the public to celebrate Thanksgiving with only their own household, in honor of the essential workers who died during the pandemic.
“This Thanksgiving is more profound and deeper than most Thanksgivings. This one is more symbolic because this year we're giving thanks for all the people who sacrificed for us through the year,” he said.
He reminded the public that thousands of those essential workers died.
“This Thanksgiving reminds us: we have a bigger family than we think we have,” he said. “Those essential workers showed up like they were your brother or your sister or your mother or your father. That's the dedication that they showed.”
Cases are going up, and if cases get bumped upward by holiday gatherings, he predicted the state would have a 12% positive test rate on Jan. 2.
“By our current rate of increase, current, we're going to see a major spike,” he said.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 491 confirmed cases since March. There were seven recoveries, for a total of 410 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 46 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized in critical condition. Of the new cases, five people were infected at colleges and a school and came home to recover. Three people were infected at their workplaces, outside of Warren County. One person was infected while traveling in Virginia. And one attended a funeral in a COVID hot spot region downstate, where the person probably caught the virus, according to Health Services.
- Washington County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 360 recoveries. There are 32 people currently ill and none are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 57 new cases, for a total of 1,993 confirmed cases. There were 31 recoveries, for a total of 1,598 recoveries. There are 372 people currently ill and 10 are hospitalized, two less than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one Moreau resident (for a total of 10) and one Wilton resident (for a total of 19). Still ill: 9 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, three town of Saratoga residents, one Victory resident and 18 Wilton residents.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients.
- Essex County reported eight new cases, for a total of 217 cases since March. There are 32 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized.
For Monday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 226 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.2%. The weekly average is 2.3%. Locally, yellow zone restrictions apply when Warren County or Washington County hits a 10-day average of 3.5%, or Saratoga County reaches 3%.
- Saratoga County’s positive test rate Monday was 2.7%, and its seven-day average was 2.2%.
- Warren County’s positive test rate was 0.8%, with a weekly average of 1%.
- Washington County’s positive test rate was 0.9%, with a seven-day average of 1.1%.
- Albany County, which also reaches yellow zone restrictions after 10 days of a weekly average at 3%, is on day three at 3%.
- Statewide, 4,881 people tested positive for coronavirus Monday, an overage positive test rate of 2.96%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.13% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 2.62%.
- There were 2,856 people hospitalized Monday with coronavirus and 47 people died.
