Warren County: new COVID variant may be here

The county’s Board of Supervisors organizational meeting is Wednesday, and administrative changes are expected to improve performance in the fight against coronavirus. In the meantime, the state is working on the jeweler case.

“We’re doing an aggressive contact tracing of all of those who were in the store,” state Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker said.

The other employees were tested Monday and the samples from four people who tested positive were sent to the state lab to determine whether they had the new variant. But it takes 44 hours to do that genome test, which means they won’t have an answer until mid-day Wednesday.

Washington County contact tracers overwhelmed

Due to the continued increase in cases, contact tracing is now taking up to 72 hours, and sometimes longer, Washington County Public Health reported.

Contact tracers are asking the public to help them. Anyone who tests positive should immediately call everyone they had contact with and ask them to quarantine.

“Our Public Health team are asking that those who receive positive test results self-notify to their known close personal contacts,” the department said in its daily coronavirus report.