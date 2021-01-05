Warren County: new COVID variant may be here

Warren County issued a warning about the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after a Saratoga Springs jeweler tested positive for it.
“The extent of this variant’s spread is not yet known, and Warren County residents should take this in consideration when planning work and activities in the coming weeks as vaccine rollouts continue,” county spokesman Don Lehman said in a news release.
“Warren County Health Services staff have seen markedly increased COVID spread in recent weeks that previously led to concerns that the virus has been spreading more easily in our region for reasons that were unclear.”
It could be that the variant is already spreading widely in the area. State officials said they are “aggressively contact tracing” the first case and said the person had not traveled out of the area.
Saratoga County Public Health has not been able to perform much contact tracing for months and asked all school districts to take over contact tracing for their buildings last year. Public Health is so far behind it has not issued any public statements acknowledging the last eight people who have died of coronavirus in the county, dating back to Dec. 18.
Generally, the county released the age, gender and town of residence of each person who died.
The county’s Board of Supervisors organizational meeting is Wednesday, and administrative changes are expected to improve performance in the fight against coronavirus. In the meantime, the state is working on the jeweler case.
“We’re doing an aggressive contact tracing of all of those who were in the store,” state Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker said.
The other employees were tested Monday and the samples from four people who tested positive were sent to the state lab to determine whether they had the new variant. But it takes 44 hours to do that genome test, which means they won’t have an answer until mid-day Wednesday.
Washington County contact tracers overwhelmed
Due to the continued increase in cases, contact tracing is now taking up to 72 hours, and sometimes longer, Washington County Public Health reported.
Contact tracers are asking the public to help them. Anyone who tests positive should immediately call everyone they had contact with and ask them to quarantine.
“Our Public Health team are asking that those who receive positive test results self-notify to their known close personal contacts,” the department said in its daily coronavirus report.
Those who get a call from an acquaintance should quarantine while they wait for a call from Public Health.
School cases
Numerous schools reported new cases Tuesday, but in each case, the person had not been in a school building since before the Christmas vacation. The cases did not require any school-related quarantines or closures.
Glens Falls school officials said they believe current athletes on the swimming and diving team did not attend the Gansevoort party that led to the school district going virtual for two weeks.
All sports were canceled when officials first learned of positive cases related to the party, which was attended by athletes, out of a fear of exposure among current athletes. While some of those athletes had contact with the partygoers after the party, officials now believe none of them attended the party.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 54 new cases, a new record, for a total of 1,331 confirmed cases since March, and six recoveries, for a total of 934 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 358 people currently ill, seven of whom are hospitalized. That’s three fewer than Monday, because those three recovered enough to be discharged. One hospitalized patient is in critical condition; the rest are moderately ill.
- Washington County reported 26 new cases, for a total of 981 confirmed cases since March, and nine recoveries, for a total of 742 recoveries. There are 224 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized, a reduction of two since Monday.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Essex County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 605 cases since March. There are 132 people currently ill, including four people who are hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 31 coronavirus patients, three of whom are in intensive care. Seven patients are no longer contagious but are not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 42 coronavirus patients.
For Monday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 848 new cases, a positive test rate of 12%, which pushed the weekly average to 10.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 12.2% and a weekly average of 7.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 11.8% and a weekly average of 7.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 12% and a weekly average of 11%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.5% and a weekly average of 6.5%.
- Statewide, 12,666 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 8.31%.
- There were 8,590 people hospitalized with coronavirus Monday and 149 people died.
