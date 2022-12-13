Warren County names temporary leader for tourism

The Warren County Tourism Committee on Monday voted to recommend appointing the assistant tourism coordinator to the position of tourism coordinator and have him lead the department until a new director is hired in 2023.

Paul Tackett had been working as assistant coordinator before the new appointment. County spokesman Don Lehman said historically the tourism office has had a coordinator who serves under the director.

Tackett will be tasked with assuring that essential functions of the tourism office "both in support of and in the absence of the director."

Duties include continuing the partnership with the "I Love NY" tourism initiative, coordinating with the Adirondack Regional Tourism Council, collaborating with partners to promote the Lake George region and manage contracts.

He will serve as the department head in the absence of a tourism director.

The committee voted unanimously to appoint Tackett, but the change will need to be approved by the county's Personnel Committee on Friday.

The county is looking for a new tourism director after Alfred Snow quit in November after two months on the job.

Social services positions

The Warren County Human Services Committee also met on Monday to discuss several resolutions including the addition of new positions in the county's Department of Social Services.

Christian Hanchett, commissioner of social services, was in attendance to explain the reasoning behind each position.

The first two positions discussed, both caseworkers in the preventive services unit, would be added in response to a state mandate that requires the county offer certain services. Hanchett explained it is not a new mandate, but one that was previously fulfilled by the county's contract with Berkshire Farms, which will not be renewed.

"It's a savings to fill these positions and do the work in-house," Hanchett told the committee.

Committee member and Queensbury-at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber opposed the proposal, first on the basis that only 70%-75% of the state-mandated position is reimbursed to the county. Seeber also questioned why the longstanding agreement between the county and Berkshire Farms no longer sufficed.

The committee voted in favor, with Seeber opposed, of recommending to add the two new positions, which would raise the 2023 budget by $11,000.