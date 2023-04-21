The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday announced its new director of tourism.

Heather Bagshaw is described as an experienced tourism executive who is coming to Warren County after recent stints working with hospitality agencies in Greene County, where she also served the county's director of tourism, and Niagara Falls.

The new director begins work in Warren County on Monday and said she plans to settle in Queensbury.

Bagshaw spent almost 10 years overseeing Greene County's tourism promotion efforts and also worked as vice president for marketing at Destination Niagara USA.

According to the county's announcement, her years in the hospitality industry followed tenures with marketing agencies and nonprofits in the Capital District and New York City.

The news release said Bagshaw is "an avid golfer and enjoyer of all things outdoors," and that she and her golden retriever, Roxie, are looking forward to experiencing all that Warren County has to offer.

"We welcome Heather to Warren County, and are confident her experiences with Greene County in the Catskills and the world-renowned Niagara Falls will help build on Warren County's successful tourism promotion efforts, and make our already strong tourism economy even stronger," Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said in the release.

Bagshaw said she is honored to accept the position.

"I am excited to be working in an area that is recognized for its year-round outdoor adventure, events, attractions, and more. I will continue to build brand awareness for the Lake George Area in New York's Adirondacks, and continue to grow it as a top tourism vacation destination,” she said.

The county director of tourism is responsible for planning, developing and implementing programs to promote Warren County and its facilities and businesses as a premier destination for leisure travel, group tours and special events through marketing and advertising campaigns run by the Warren County Tourism Department. The director oversees a department of four full-time and two-part-time staff members.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tourism Committee, also offered a comment about the new hire.

“Heather has extensive experience in the tourism industry working with different types of destination marketing offices, and we were impressed with her ideas to further develop our efforts to market Warren County and the local tourism industry,” Merlino said.

Bagshaw replaces Alfred Snow, who stepped down from the position in November 2022, after only two months as the director.