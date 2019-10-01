A former local man who killed his step-grandfather during a burglary 27 years ago was released from state prison Tuesday after serving a sentence for murder and three other felonies.
Roy S. "Scott" Hayes, 53, was jailed in 1992 for the death of his 82-year-old relative in Queensbury, as well as a burglary and arson that occurred two years earlier in Hague.
Police determined he broke into the Main Street home of James Van Guilder, and Van Guilder died of a heart attack as he fought with Hayes when discovering the thief in his home.
Hayes, who lived in Lake Luzerne at the time, took the victim's car and money, and drove to New York City and Atlantic City, where he and his older brother were arrested five days later, according to prior media reports.
Hayes pleaded guilty in 1993 to second-degree murder, third-degree arson and two burglary counts for the break-in that ended with Van Guilder's death.
His older brother, Paul F. Hayes, was charged as well, but told police he waited outside the home and was not involved in the fight that left their grandfather dead. He pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and was sentenced to a year in Warren County Jail.
Roy Hayes was sentenced to 18 years to life for the second-degree murder conviction for his grandfather's death, and 7.5 to 15 years for the 1990 trailer burglary and arson in Hague.
He also incurred a felony prison contraband conviction in western New York during his stay at a prison there, and was denied parole in 2015 and 2017, records show. Hayes was in maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility when he was released Tuesday.
He had previously been to state prison for a 1986 burglary conviction in Warren County as well.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Services said Hayes was granted parole after a hearing before the parole board in August.
He is on parole for the rest of his life.
Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said police received an advisory in recent days that Hayes was going to be released Tuesday, to live in housing to be located by the county Department of Social Services.
