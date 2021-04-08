Warren County Municipal Center reopening to walk-in visitors

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Municipal Center is reopening to walk-in visitors, beginning on Monday.

Members of the public will be able to visit county agencies in person during regular business hours, provided they follow COVID-related safety protocols. That includes wearing a mask, filling out a visitor log and submitting to a health screening.

The change will not affect operations at the state Department of Motor Vehicles office at the Municipal Center, which is required by a state executive order to operate on an appointment-only basis through at least April 30. For an appointment, visit warrencountydmv.setmore.com.

Visitor numbers and hours will be limited in certain offices, including the Warren County Clerk’s Office, because of space constraints for social distancing. People may have to wait outside or in vehicles until they can enter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Visit the county’s website at warrencountyny.gov for more details on the Warren County Clerk’s Office’s updated policies regarding records filing and the Pistol Permit Bureau.

“We are pleased to be able to reopen our doors and we want to do so in a measured manner that continues to protect our customers and staff from COVID-19,” said Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel in a news release.