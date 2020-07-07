Warren County moving forward with radio tower project in Stony Creek

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is moving forward with a plan to put a tower behind Stony Creek Town Hall to improve emergency communications, despite not having received state funding for the project.

The supervisors' Finance Committee last week voted to proceed with construction of a 60-foot-tall radio tower on Hadley Road.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr said plans have been in the works since 2017. The estimated cost is about $260,000, which the county hoped would be funded by the state Dormitory Authority. That funding has not arrived.

LaFarr said the he would like to start work as soon as possible.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said construction should take 2 to 3 months.

Thomas said the tower is urgently needed.

“My fire department, EMS cannot communicate. Their pagers are not picking up the calls and when somebody does receive a call, they end up calling on landlines like they did back in the ’50s to get people out to the emergency,” he said.

“I think this is a little bit unacceptable and this needs to get done — period,” he said.