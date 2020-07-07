Warren County moving forward with radio tower project in Stony Creek

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is moving forward with a plan to put a tower behind Stony Creek Town Hall to improve emergency communications, despite not having received state funding for the project.
The supervisors' Finance Committee last week voted to proceed with construction of a 60-foot-tall radio tower on Hadley Road.
Sheriff Jim LaFarr said plans have been in the works since 2017. The estimated cost is about $260,000, which the county hoped would be funded by the state Dormitory Authority. That funding has not arrived.
LaFarr said the he would like to start work as soon as possible.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said construction should take 2 to 3 months.
Thomas said the tower is urgently needed.
“My fire department, EMS cannot communicate. Their pagers are not picking up the calls and when somebody does receive a call, they end up calling on landlines like they did back in the ’50s to get people out to the emergency,” he said.
“I think this is a little bit unacceptable and this needs to get done — period,” he said.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said county Department of Public Works staff is prepared to do a lot of the site work.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said state funding has been held up by the Senate Democratic majority for a variety of projects because of a backlog.
The work needs to start or the county’s permit from the Adirondack Park Agency will expire, Moore said.
The county would tap its fund balance if necessary, according to Moore.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer asked if the county is risking not receiving the funding by going ahead.
Moore said the county will not finish the project but stop after it is nearly completed, because it would not receive funding for a finished project.
Geraghty said he wishes other supervisors would understand the severity of the problem.
“It also affects your Sheriff’s Department or any of your public safety people who are in that neck of the woods,” he said.
Braymer said she wants to make sure the county gets reimbursed. She wondered why the project did not move forward sooner.
Geraghty said some supervisors were reluctant to move forward without the money.
Moore suggested the county write a letter to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, lobbying for the funds.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said this was the first time he had heard about such a critical safety issue and said he'd fully support moving forward.
Thomas said communications have been bad for years, but this year has been especially bad.
“They’ve having a hard time even hearing the calls,” he said. “We’ve got Luzerne and Warrensburg responding to our calls because we’re not responding.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
