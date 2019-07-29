QUEENSBURY — Warren County leaders have expanded a plan to build a new building at the County Municipal center to include space for Department of Public Works vehicles as well as emergency vehicles.
County supervisors now plan to solicit plans for a 7,200-square-foot building that would be placed in the back of a parking lot behind the former county jail.
Initially, the goal was to put the building in a grassy area at the rear of the complex, next to woods that separate the Municipal Center from Courthouse Estates. But because of concerns about underground utilities in that area, the decision was made by the county Board of Supervisors Facilities Committee to move the building north, to the edge of the lot between the old jail and new jail.
It was initially proposed to house vehicles and trailers owned by the county Office of Emergency Services, including the agency's emergency command vehicle and equipment to respond to hazardous materials spills. But the new project also includes space for Public Works Department vehicles that are now kept in a small building at the corner of West Mountain Road and Gurney Lane, which has become dilapidated.
"That building is about ready to collapse," said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, chairman of the county board's Facilities Committee.
So county supervisors decided to expand the project to "kill two birds with one stone" and include space for both agencies, Beaty said.
The DPW got an estimate from a local contracting firm of about $450,000 for an 80-foot-by-90-foot building, but Beaty said using county workers could trim the price to under $300,000.
"I'm confident we will be able to do it for significantly lower than $450,000," he said.
Beaty said the county will get more money from leasing space it owns at the former Ciba Geigy complex on Lower Warren Street in Queensbury to D&G Recycling.
When combined with a change in lease terms, that should result in about $114,000 in revenue annually from the site to offset the cost of the new building.
The county has been trying to find a permanent home for the OES vehicles for years, after state officials became concerned about them being left outside in the elements. They were paid for with hundreds of thousands of dollars in state and federal grant money. Some were placed in the Lower Warren Street building, but it did not have enough space and there were concerns about dust and the condition of the building.
