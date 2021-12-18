Warren County mourns death of former board Chairman Fred Monroe

CHESTER — Fred Monroe, who served as Chester town supervisor for 24 years and was the chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors from 2008 through 2010, has died.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, served on the board alongside Monroe.

Stec said in a statement that he saw Monroe as a friend who was helpful during his tenure in the state Legislature.

“Fred, for so many reasons, will be dearly missed and his passion for our region won’t be forgotten,” Stec said.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors said in a news release that Monroe was instrumental during his tenure on the board with helping to disentangle both Warren and Washington County from expensive contracts related to the Hudson Falls trash incinerator.

Former Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Nick Caimano said he made it a point to speak with Monroe when he found out how serious his illness had become.

“It was a good conversation, and I’m glad I had that conversation before he passed away,” he said.

Caimano served on the Warren County Board of Supervisors for 16 years, and worked closely with Monroe. He said that he was able to learn so much from Monroe during that time.

“He was always there working hard; he never got excited, but he always wanted to get the job done right for the people,” Caimano said.

The big thing that he was able to work on with Monroe was the trash plant in Hudson Falls.

Caimono said Monroe led the committee of 16 individuals from both Warren and Washington County for eight years.

Caimano said the committee was ready to throw their hands up and call it quits because of how difficult it was to get out of the incinerator deal.

“Because (Monroe) was so hard-pressed to keep going, he had ideas, we saved millions of dollars for taxpayers,” he said.

It was a long eight years, but Caimano said with Monroe’s leadership the committee was able to get the work done and do what was best for the residents of the two counties.

“I can remember meeting after meeting over the eight years where some of us, including myself, who was behind Fred all the time, but I couldn’t see how we could do it,” Caimano said. “But Fred said we’ve got to do it...he got it done.”

Monroe was a lawyer who served as a court attorney in Essex County Court, and operated a private law practice. He was a longtime advocate for the rights of landowners, businesses and residents in the Adirondacks.

After leaving elected office, Monroe focused his time on the Adirondack Local Government Review Board, which he was the chairman of from 2005 through 2018. He served as the communications director for the agency after that, sending out his daily news emails until recently, when his illness became worse.

Monroe also was one of the founders of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages. He served on the Intercounty Legislative Committee of the Adirondacks and the New York State Forest Preserve Advisory Committee for the Adirondacks and the Catskills.

He was the salutatorian of the Chestertown High School graduating class of 1962. After graduating from Siena College with a degree in physics in 1966, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1972. He then graduated cum laude from Syracuse Law School in 1976.

“Fred was as genuine, thoughtful and kind a person as we have known,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber. “He will be deeply missed.”

Former state Senator Betty Little worked with Monroe when she was first on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. She said that his work ethic was second to none.

Little described him as a sincere, good and smart man.

“He was a person that you asked about the laws and regulations in the Adirondack Park and the legality of them. He was just really knowledgeable about Adirondack issues. I don’t think anybody legislatively did much without checking with him first on it,” she said.

Chester Town Supervisor Craig Leggett said that Monroe’s impact on his town, the county and the Adirondack region as a whole is immeasurable.

“He served with dignity and grace and his presence will be missed by all,” he said.

