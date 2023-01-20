Warren County mentor program partners with businesses to help at-risk youths

A new public-private partnership involving two Warren County agencies along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks and local businesses is helping to prepare at-risk youths and young adults for success in the workforce.

The Warren County Career Mentoring Program pilot project has been in place since last fall to help young people gain job skills and experience.

The Warren County Probation Department, Warren County Department of Workforce Development, the local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter and local businesses have teamed up to collaborate on this community-based project, which provides supportive internships/mentorships to underserved youths to help them gain experience and confidence, according to a news release.

Youths ages 14 and up who are selected take part in an eight-week after-school program that places them with businesses that have agreed to have their staff serve as mentors.

The first session wrapped up in December. Additional sessions are planned for this spring and next fall.

In the program’s first few months, participating worksites included Romeo Toyota, the office of Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, A Pretty Parlor beauty salon and Sawyer Family Chiropractic.

County officials are pleased with the results of the program. Those overseeing the program find that the youths have created strong bonds with their business mentors and learned valuable career skills, according to the county news release.

“Studies show that both employment skills development and mentoring programs directed toward under-resourced youth have lasting beneficial effects on participants’ developmental goals,” said Warren County Probation Supervisor Amy Secor in a news release. “Benefits that youth receive from participating in these types of programs include improved outlooks on post-secondary education, employment, reduced likelihood of involvement in problem behavior and the justice system, as well as enhanced social-emotional functioning into adulthood.”

Liza Ochsendorf, director of workforce development for Warren County, said the program provides youths and young adults with opportunities to learn valuable skills. They are able to participate in the workforce with a supportive mentor, which provides them with the structure and the support they may need to be job ready.

“By showing youth they have talents as well as options, we are helping them to develop positive, meaningful and tangible pathways to their future,” she said in a news release.

Amanda Parker, owner of A Pretty Parlor, said she is pleased to be part of a program that helps young girls.

“The program shows the youth that they are more than just kids and that they matter. Being involved showed them how to be a part of something. In the short time of six weeks we saw a difference in Jordyn, the young woman who we worked with,” she said in a news release.

Bill Moon, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, said his organization has had good success working with Warren County Probation and Workforce Development staff on various youth programs.

“We share a common vision and approach to problem solving, innovating and exploring new ways to address issues are the common thread that makes our partnership strong,” Moon said. “We know that our aging workforce needs more young people to enter the workplace to keep our communities strong, and our youth need exposure to opportunities as they set paths for their futures. Our goal is for every young person in this program to graduate with a plan for their future and a mentor for a lifetime.”

Those seeking more information about the program can contact Moon at Big Brothers Big Sisters at 518-798-1010. Transportation can be provided for youth participants who are in need of it.