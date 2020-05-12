Warren County meeting reopening benchmarks, but must wait for rest of region

Warren County has met the state’s requirements for reopening, but the county can’t jump ahead of the rest of the region, which includes Albany and Schenectady counties.
Still, county Administrator Ryan Moore calculated the county’s coronavirus statistics to show it was meeting the one requirement Albany and Schenectady counties have not yet met.
In terms of hospital deaths, the region can’t have more than four new hospital deaths, on a 3-day rolling average, or show a steady 14-day decrease in deaths. The region as a whole is currently averaging six hospital deaths.
Warren County would be contributing mightily to the failure to meet that benchmark if nursing home deaths were not exempt. Most of the county’s 25 deaths have happened in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the worst three-day spike ending on May 6.
The county made up more than half of the four deaths allowed for the entire region at that time, with a three-day rolling average of 2.3 deaths because seven people had died in three days. But those deaths did not occur at hospitals, so they did not affect the official statistics for reopening.
Officially, the county’s highest three-day average of fatalities was on April 15, with 0.67 hospital deaths. And in nursing home deaths, there has been just one in the past three days.
Moore noted that the county met the requirement.
“The Capital Region is lagging on this metric, but moving in the right direction,” he wrote in a chart showing Warren County’s figures.
The outbreaks at nursing homes in the county continue to get worse. The Pines reported to families Monday that 13 more residents have tested positive in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 31 infected residents at the nursing home. Puzzlingly, on Sunday they said they had 29 infected residents, including two that had just tested positive.
On Tuesday:
- Warren County reported 14 more cases, for a total of 213 people who have tested positive. The county said 12 of those new cases were at a nursing home — The Pines — instead of 13 because some test results are delivered to the county later than others. Four county residents are hospitalized, three in critical condition and one in moderate, and three other people are in critical condition at nursing homes. Five other nursing home residents are described as “moderately” ill. Four people have recovered.
- Washington County reported that three nursing home deaths from earlier in the pandemic have been reclassified as coronavirus deaths, bringing the county’s total to 13 deaths. All the deaths have been nursing home residents. The county also reported two more cases, for a total of 187 people who have tested positive. Also, 14 more people have recovered, for a total of 120 recoveries. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two more cases, for a total of 401 people testing positive. So far, 322 people have recovered. Eight people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported that it has had no new cases for a week. Of the 49 cases in the county, only three county residents are still ill. All 10 inmates who tested positive have now recovered. No one has needed to be hospitalized. The county — and the North Country economic region — will be allowed to begin reopening Friday if it can increase testing slightly.
- Saratoga Hospital reported six coronavirus cases and Glens Falls Hospital reported five, including one new patient.
Statewide, about 7,000 people are hospitalized with coronavirus, with 411 new hospitalizations Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Tuesday’s press conference.
“That is good news,” he said.
However, on Monday, 195 people died, including 53 nursing homes residents.
“That is the most devastating number we have to deal with every day,” he said.
He warned residents to be cautious about reopening.
“It’s no time to get cocky,” he said. “This virus has deceived us every step of the way.”
He urged people to wear a mask.
“When you wear a mask, you say, ‘I respect you,’ That’s what the mask says to everyone you walk past,” he said. “That’s how you battle community spread. With community unity. That’s what the mask says.”
