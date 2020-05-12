Warren County meeting reopening benchmarks, but must wait for rest of region

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Warren County has met the state’s requirements for reopening, but the county can’t jump ahead of the rest of the region, which includes Albany and Schenectady counties.

Still, county Administrator Ryan Moore calculated the county’s coronavirus statistics to show it was meeting the one requirement Albany and Schenectady counties have not yet met.

In terms of hospital deaths, the region can’t have more than four new hospital deaths, on a 3-day rolling average, or show a steady 14-day decrease in deaths. The region as a whole is currently averaging six hospital deaths.

Warren County would be contributing mightily to the failure to meet that benchmark if nursing home deaths were not exempt. Most of the county’s 25 deaths have happened in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the worst three-day spike ending on May 6.

The county made up more than half of the four deaths allowed for the entire region at that time, with a three-day rolling average of 2.3 deaths because seven people had died in three days. But those deaths did not occur at hospitals, so they did not affect the official statistics for reopening.