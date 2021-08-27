Warren County meals program changing due to food supply issues, staffing issues

Warren County is considering changes to its senior meal delivery programs, including using frozen meals, because of supply chain and staffing issues.
U.S. Foods, the primary vendor that delivers most of the county’s dry, canned and frozen goods, informed officials in early July it would not submit a new bid, according to Dee Park, director pf Warren Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging.
The existing bid expires at the end of the month. Park said the county purchasing department has run into obstacles in its search for a replacement vendor.
“Unfortunately, they have minimum case quantities that need to be ordered. You would have to order a certain number of peas or corn, or things like that, which is something that we don’t not have the storage capacity to have,” she said a recent meeting of the Health Services Committee.
The county sought creative solutions, including a request for bids from vendors to deliver frozen meals, hot meals, or a combination of both to meal sites.
Companies could even choose to run the whole program.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the goal is not to disrupt services to clients. He told the Health Services Committee at its Monday meeting the county put out three separate requests for bids — one for dry, frozen and canned food, one for meat and deli and one for dairy products.
“The problem is these bids are not sufficient to support our meal programs. You don’t have all of the food items we use in our menus included in these bids. In some cases, we don’t have vendors willing to deliver to certain sites,” he said.
“The situation is, we can’t keep doing the meal program the way we’re doing it with these bids,” he said.
The current vendor did not bid because the company lacks enough drivers to support all of its business, Moore said.
“It’s an issue that is tied to what’s going on in the economy right now,” he said.
In addition, Park said the estimated food costs have risen to more than $100,000. A few sites will not be able to get dry food or canned food items, including baking supplies such as cake mixes and Jell-O and pasta and rice.
The county is also having an issue with its own staffing. There are four vacancies currently.
“As of Sept. 7, we will have absolutely nobody at our Warrensburg meal site to make our meals,” she said.
The Countryside Adult Home meal site cannot pick up the slack, because it has one open position as well.
The committee granted the authority for Office for the Aging to enter into a new contract with a vendor to take effect Sept. 1. Mom’s Meals is the company that was being discussed.
Now, meals being delivered to congregate settings is not part of the contract, but county officials are going to see if that can be added.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she would like to see if that can be included, even if the county has to spend more money.
Park reiterated Friday discussions are continuing on how to resolve the vendor and staffing issues.
“But no matter what, we will make sure our seniors get their home-delivered meals,” Park said in a follow-up email.
