Warren County meals program changing due to food supply issues, staffing issues

“The problem is these bids are not sufficient to support our meal programs. You don’t have all of the food items we use in our menus included in these bids. In some cases, we don’t have vendors willing to deliver to certain sites,” he said.

“The situation is, we can’t keep doing the meal program the way we’re doing it with these bids,” he said.

The current vendor did not bid because the company lacks enough drivers to support all of its business, Moore said.

“It’s an issue that is tied to what’s going on in the economy right now,” he said.

In addition, Park said the estimated food costs have risen to more than $100,000. A few sites will not be able to get dry food or canned food items, including baking supplies such as cake mixes and Jell-O and pasta and rice.

The county is also having an issue with its own staffing. There are four vacancies currently.

“As of Sept. 7, we will have absolutely nobody at our Warrensburg meal site to make our meals,” she said.

The Countryside Adult Home meal site cannot pick up the slack, because it has one open position as well.