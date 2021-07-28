Warren County meal sites reopen

For the first time in more than a year, the Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging will begin serving in-person meals to seniors this week, but only at certain locations due to staff shortages, the agency announced Wednesday.
The agency began delivering meals to seniors last March after closing its in-person dining halls at the onset of the pandemic. Staff has been working to reopen the halls in recent weeks as vaccination rates have increased.
But not every dining location will open this week, because of staff shortages, said Dee Park, director for the Office of the Aging.
“We will continue to work on opening the other sites as we can,” she said in a statement. “While this has taken some time, our biggest concern has been the safety of our residents. Please be patient and understanding with meal site staff while we continue to work to keep you safe.”
Those interested in applying for a job should visit: warrencountyny.gov/VAF.
All patrons will be seated 6 feet apart unless they belong to the same household. Anyone looking to attend should make a reservation since seating may be limited.
Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. Unvaccinated individuals are required to do so whenever not seated.
Those who do not feel well are asked to stay home until feeling better or after consulting a physician.
The following sites will be open for in-person meals:
Warren County
Meal sites in the county will operate Mondays and Wednesdays at the following locations. To make a reservation call:
- Bolton: 518-644-2368
- Johnsburg: 518-251-2711
- Lake Luzerne: 518-518-696-2200
Hamilton County
Meals will be served at the following locations:
- Wells meal site: Mondays and Wednesdays. To make a reservation call: 518-924-4066.
- Long Lake meal site: Tuesdays and Thursdays. To make a reservation call: 518-624-5221.
- Indian Lake meal site: Tuesdays and Thursdays. To make a reservation call: 518-648-5412.
- Lake Pleasant meal site: Wednesdays. To make a reservation call: 518-548-4941.