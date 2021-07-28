Warren County meal sites reopen

For the first time in more than a year, the Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging will begin serving in-person meals to seniors this week, but only at certain locations due to staff shortages, the agency announced Wednesday.

The agency began delivering meals to seniors last March after closing its in-person dining halls at the onset of the pandemic. Staff has been working to reopen the halls in recent weeks as vaccination rates have increased.

But not every dining location will open this week, because of staff shortages, said Dee Park, director for the Office of the Aging.

“We will continue to work on opening the other sites as we can,” she said in a statement. “While this has taken some time, our biggest concern has been the safety of our residents. Please be patient and understanding with meal site staff while we continue to work to keep you safe.”

Those interested in applying for a job should visit: warrencountyny.gov/VAF.

All patrons will be seated 6 feet apart unless they belong to the same household. Anyone looking to attend should make a reservation since seating may be limited.