BALLSTON SPA — A Stony Creek man who burglarized numerous homes in Saratoga County earlier this year has been sentenced to 7.5 years in state prison.

William R. Villano, 33, pleaded guilty in September  to second-degree burglary for a March 20 home break-in in Halfmoon, where a resident interrupted the crime. It was one of three for which he was charged in Moreau and Halfmoon after Saratoga County sheriff's officers investigated a burglary spree.

He also will spend 7 years on parole after his release from state prison.

He previously served state prison terms in 2015 for burglaries in Clifton Park and Horicon.

He pleaded guilty to felony attempted burglary for the Clifton Park case, and misdemeanor criminal trespass in the Horicon case, serving the maximum of a two-year sentence after being accused of violating parole, state corrections records show.

