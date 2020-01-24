Warren County man gets 2-year sentence for child sexual abuse

QUEENSBURY — A Johnsburg man who had sexual contact with a child was sentenced Wednesday to 2 years in state prison.

Brandon M. Frasier, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, for a December 2018 incident with a 7-year-old he knew in Thurman. He was arrested several weeks later by the Warren County Sheriff's Office after the child disclosed the abuse.

Frasier's case was postponed for months as he underwent psychological exams to determine whether he understood the case against him, and last October Warren County Judge John Hall determined the prosecution of him could continue.

Frasier agreed to a plea deal that included the 2-year prison term to be followed by 10 years on parole. He will have to register as a sex offender when he is released.

