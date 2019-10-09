{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — A Pottersville man who was arrested on state child pornography charges earlier this year has been hit with a federal prosecution as well.

Terry A. Lajeunesse Sr., 48, was charged in U.S. District Court in Albany with a single federal felony of possessing child pornography in connection with the discovery of child porn on his cellphone last spring.

It was found during a check of his cellphone by a Warren County probation officer, as Lajeunesse was on probation at the time for a felony conviction related to a 2015 child porn arrest when he lived in Lake Luzerne. 

He was arrested on state child pornography charges at that point.

The new federal charge comes after Lajeunesse has refused plea agreement offers in Warren County Court, where he was charged in April with eight felony counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child after an investigation by the Warren County Probation Department and State Police,

Lajeunesse pleaded not guilty to the federal charge, and was ordered detained by U.S. District Judge Christian Hummel in an unspecified jail.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of the federal charge.

