Warren County man dies of COVID after 11 days in hospital

“We are deeply saddened to share with you yet again that another friend and neighbor in Warren County has lost their life due to this pandemic that we are all still fighting,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber, in a statement. “Please keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers. This is a terrible reminder that this pandemic has not ended and that we need to continue to follow advice of our medical experts as vaccinations continue. We will overcome this health emergency working together, encouraging others to get vaccinated and always working as hard as possible to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”