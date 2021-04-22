Warren County man dies of COVID after 11 days in hospital

A Warren County man who has been hospitalized in critical condition with COVID for the last 11 days has died.
He was 70 years old.
Two weeks ago, there were two residents hospitalized and critically ill. Both have now died. The other died on April 14.
They were both in their 70s and had lived in the community, rather than a nursing home, prior to becoming ill with COVID.
Previously, the last Warren County death was on Feb 21. There have been 68 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Saratoga County also had two COVID-related deaths Wednesday, for a total of 163.
“We are deeply saddened to share with you yet again that another friend and neighbor in Warren County has lost their life due to this pandemic that we are all still fighting,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber, in a statement. “Please keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers. This is a terrible reminder that this pandemic has not ended and that we need to continue to follow advice of our medical experts as vaccinations continue. We will overcome this health emergency working together, encouraging others to get vaccinated and always working as hard as possible to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”
A key reason for vaccination is to prevent the virus from spreading though healthy people to a vulnerable person who dies of the virus, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted repeatedly this week.
To get more information about where and when the vaccine is available, call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580. The county is planning pop-up clinics in different areas to reach people who had limited ability to get to previous clinics.
There are eight other county residents hospitalized, all moderately ill. Including those patients, there are 117 Warren County residents currently ill.
