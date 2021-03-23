Warren County making complete list of those who want vaccine

Warren County is now taking names for anyone who wants to be vaccinated against COVID, regardless of age. People will be notified of vaccine clinics and will get emails whenever eligibility is expanded by the state.

Residents will still have to wait until they are eligible before signing up for a clinic.

To join the registry, go to: warrencountyny.gov/COVID_Signup.

This registry is in addition to a senior citizen waiting list collected by the Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging.

“We want to make sure that our residents are kept up to date about all vaccination opportunities in our county as we move through the various eligibility phases,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “Warren County is doing a phenomenal job in terms of vaccination metrics, but we still have thousands of residents who are waiting their turn. We will continue to fiercely advocate for each and every resident who decides that they would like to be vaccinated to ensure they have the opportunity.”

School cases