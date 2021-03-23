Warren County making complete list of those who want vaccine

Warren County is now taking names for anyone who wants to be vaccinated against COVID, regardless of age. People will be notified of vaccine clinics and will get emails whenever eligibility is expanded by the state.
Residents will still have to wait until they are eligible before signing up for a clinic.
To join the registry, go to: warrencountyny.gov/COVID_Signup.
This registry is in addition to a senior citizen waiting list collected by the Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging.
“We want to make sure that our residents are kept up to date about all vaccination opportunities in our county as we move through the various eligibility phases,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “Warren County is doing a phenomenal job in terms of vaccination metrics, but we still have thousands of residents who are waiting their turn. We will continue to fiercely advocate for each and every resident who decides that they would like to be vaccinated to ensure they have the opportunity.”
School cases
Ballston Spa Central School District sent out an appeal to parents to complete the daily health screening, saying that many families aren’t doing it. The district reported seven cases Monday.
Hudson Falls Central School District moved a portion of the middle school, and one elementary school class, to virtual learning after two cases Tuesday. The middle school Team Oneonta will be virtual. Previously, Hudson Falls would cancel all in-person classes after one case, but now officials are trying to keep as many students in person as possible.
“With each new COVID case, we’ve learned how to better balance the safety of our students and staff, while maximizing the number of students that remain in our buildings learning,” wrote interim Superintendent Jon Hunter in a letter to the community. “At the close of the week, you will receive more information about the duration of the in-person learning pause.”
In the meantime, any district-issued Chromebook can connect to the school’s internet from the parking lot on the east side of the middle school and in the main parking lot of the Kindergarten Center.
Cambridge Central School District reported one case, a student who was last in the high school on Friday. During contact tracing, all students in grades seven through 12 will learn virtual Wednesday. All students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade should report to school as normal. The district will also provide transportation for any students who attend full day special education placements.
Prison update
Three inmates are still ill at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. There have been a total of 162 cases since the pandemic began.
At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, there are 10 inmates ill, and a total of 47 cases since the pandemic began.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 2,918 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported 12 recoveries, for a total of 2,738 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 114 people are currently ill, including five who are hospitalized with moderate illness, one fewer than Monday because one person was discharged. Many of the new cases involve people not following COVID precautions at work, Health Services said.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Monday: five new cases, for a total of 2,259 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 11 recoveries, for a total of 2,149 recoveries. There were 73 people ill, including four who were hospitalized, two fewer than Sunday.
- Saratoga County reported 54 new cases, for a total of 12,924 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 93 recoveries, for a total of 12,453 recoveries. There are 317 people currently ill and 17 are hospitalized, four more than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Hadley resident (for a total of three), four Moreau residents (for a total of 22) and one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of nine).
- Still ill: 10 town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, two Hadley residents, 18 Moreau residents, eight Northumberland residents, 13 town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, eight South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 39 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: three town of Corinth residents, nine Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga residents and seven Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, the same as Monday. No one is in intensive care and one patient is no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, down from 12 Monday.
On Sunday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 246 new cases, a positive test rate of 4.9%, which increased the weekly average to 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 5.6%, which increased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.7%, which increased the weekly average to 2.5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 5.5%, which increased the weekly average to 2.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which increased the weekly average to 0.9%.
- Statewide, 6,801 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 4.74%. A total of 4,681 were hospitalized with coronavirus on Monday and 53 people died.
