Warren County losing airport manager, buildings and grounds director

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is losing two key employees — one for another opportunity and one to retirement.
The Facilities Committee on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Airport Manager Don DeGraw and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Frank Morehouse.
DeGraw is leaving to become director of maintenance for the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.
He said it has been a privilege to serve the county and appreciates the support the supervisors have given.
“It’s been a great 2 1/2 years. I was hoping to stay a little longer, but the opportunity came up and didn’t I want to pass it up,” he said.
DeGraw worked for the airport from 2008 to 2011 and again from 2018.
Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos praised DeGraw’s service.
“Don will be greatly missed. In the short time that he’s been back, he’s done a phenomenal job at the airport. I can’t say enough about him,” he said. “Don and I have built a very good friendship and I’m very sad to see him go.”
Among some of the accomplishments is the county's work to construct six new hangars. These will be leased to private entities. DeGraw believes that the airport will be completely self-sufficient in the next five to 10 years — and even turning a profit.
Other projects include building a new snow removal equipment building at the airport. Also, the county just purchased two new snowplows. The fleet will almost be brand new.
The Facilities Committee discussed another upcoming project that will be exciting for the airport. The county had solicited requests for proposals from solar companies to develop solar arrays at Warren County airport.
The county had received about nine proposals and is following up with two.
Hajos said that if the country did both of them, the revenue would be almost $223,000 per year.
The next step is for several members of the committee to reach out to those two firms.
Hajos said a couple of years ago, the airport was running a half-a-million dollar deficit every year. Now, that is being cut dramatically.
DeGraw said he never sold his house in Florida, so it will be a very smooth transition.
His last day is Feb. 3.
Hajos said he plans to advertise the position right away.
Hajos said he was sorry to lose Morehouse as well.
“When it rains, it pours” Hajos said.
Morehouse said his wife retired three years ago and he wanted to spend more time with her and travel — once it is safe to do so.
He thanked everyone for the opportunity to work at the county for some long.
“It’s been a great job with some great people,” he said.
Morehouse has done a tremendous job in the department, Hajos said.
Hajos asked the committee to create a temporary part-time position. Morehouse has agreed to stay on until the position is filled. It will be no more than 20 hours per week.
Hajos said he is tweaking the job title. Morehouse was superintendent of buildings and grounds. He is going to change it to director of facilities.
