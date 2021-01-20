Warren County losing airport manager, buildings and grounds director

Other projects include building a new snow removal equipment building at the airport. Also, the county just purchased two new snowplows. The fleet will almost be brand new.

The Facilities Committee discussed another upcoming project that will be exciting for the airport. The county had solicited requests for proposals from solar companies to develop solar arrays at Warren County airport.

The county had received about nine proposals and is following up with two.

Hajos said that if the country did both of them, the revenue would be almost $223,000 per year.

The next step is for several members of the committee to reach out to those two firms.

Hajos said a couple of years ago, the airport was running a half-a-million dollar deficit every year. Now, that is being cut dramatically.

DeGraw said he never sold his house in Florida, so it will be a very smooth transition.

His last day is Feb. 3.

Hajos said he plans to advertise the position right away.

Hajos said he was sorry to lose Morehouse as well.

“When it rains, it pours” Hajos said.