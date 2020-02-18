Warren County looks to remake front of Municipal Center

QUEENSBURY — Warren County leaders plan to remake the front of the county Municipal Center as the last phase of a court renovation project gets underway.
The state Office of Court Administration recently gave the county Department of Public Works the go-ahead to start work on the third phase of court renovations, and work is scheduled to start in the spring or early summer. Kevin Hajos, the county’s public works superintendent, said he hopes to see a reworking of the former entrance to the complex once the court work is done.
Security-driven changes in entrance and exit practices at the county Municipal Center and the court complex have resulted in what was once the main entrance to the courts and county offices, the front center of the building, no longer being used by the public, though.
So the large concrete courtyard serves little purpose at this point. And parts of it are cracking or have other damage, which will require repairs.
“There is a huge amount of concrete there that is not needed,” Hajos told county supervisors “We’d like to see more green space.”
Remembrances of a former luminary and crime victims could be part of the redesign as well.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer suggested a memorial for the late former state legislator and judge Richard “Dick” Bartlett could be sited there, as the Warren County Bar Association has been working toward some observance of the famed local barrister.
“The bar association would like to do something in his honor,” Braymer said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber, a former crime victims specialist, suggested a crime victims memorial as well.
The court renovation project began in 2016, and has included the addition of a Family Court wing, renovations of the former Family Court space and new jury deliberation space. The next phase will include:
- Improved handicapped accessibility and an updating of the County Court courtroom;
- Renovations of the existing jury deliberation room and addition of a second jury deliberation room;
- Renovation of Supreme Court Justice Martin Auffredou’s chambers;
- Expansion of the court clerk’s office;
- Conversion of a temporary courtroom into space for the Warren County District Attorney’s Office.
Hajos said the conversion of the temporary court space will be the last part of the project done.
In all, the three phases of the project were expected to cost about $16 million.
