Warren County looks to remake front of Municipal Center

QUEENSBURY — Warren County leaders plan to remake the front of the county Municipal Center as the last phase of a court renovation project gets underway.

The state Office of Court Administration recently gave the county Department of Public Works the go-ahead to start work on the third phase of court renovations, and work is scheduled to start in the spring or early summer. Kevin Hajos, the county’s public works superintendent, said he hopes to see a reworking of the former entrance to the complex once the court work is done.

Security-driven changes in entrance and exit practices at the county Municipal Center and the court complex have resulted in what was once the main entrance to the courts and county offices, the front center of the building, no longer being used by the public, though.

So the large concrete courtyard serves little purpose at this point. And parts of it are cracking or have other damage, which will require repairs.

“There is a huge amount of concrete there that is not needed,” Hajos told county supervisors “We’d like to see more green space.”

Remembrances of a former luminary and crime victims could be part of the redesign as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}