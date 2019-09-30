Warren County taxpayers would see a county tax increase of less than 1 percent under the county's proposed 2020 budget as it stood this week.
Frank Thomas, the Stony Creek town supervisor who serves as the county's budget officer, said overall county spending would increase about 4 percent under the proposed budget, but the tax increase was standing at 0.87 percent as county revenue trends upward. Sales tax receipts were up 2.8 percent as of earlier this month.
The proposed $160 million budget still faces rounds of review, but Thomas said the county should have no problem staying under the tax cap, which in 2020 will allow the county a tax levy increase of up to 2.79 percent.
The budget does not factor in requests for five new positions by county agencies that will have to deal with changes in state law regarding how criminal cases are prosecuted. The Budget Committee has not made a decision yet on those requests.
The proposed budget is due to be presented to the county Board of Supervisors by Oct. 25, but Thomas said a Budget Committee meeting will be held later this month. It had not been scheduled as of Monday.
Thomas said much of the increase stems from personnel costs, including raises included in union contracts. The Sheriff's Office, district attorney's office, public defender's office and assigned counsel office were also seeking more money.
The Sheriff's Office will also receive $140,000 less revenue next year, as the five-year contract with the city of Glens Falls for police dispatching runs out in 2019.
The county Department of Social Services budget request was up about 2 percent, while the budget at Countryside Adult Home was forecast to go up less than 2 percent.
Julie Montero, the Social Services Department fiscal officer, said the agency is expecting less state and federal funding next year.
The money needed for the public assistance "safety net" program was also forecast to double, from $400,000 to $800,0000, as hotel and motel costs have been increasing.
"We are seeing more families who are staying longer in hotels," she said.
Social Services Commissioenr Chris Hanchett said his department hopes to contract with Open Door Mission to use more shelter space instead of hotels.
