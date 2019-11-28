In some rural towns in Warren County, fewer than a third of residents responded to postcards mailed to them as part of the 2010 U.S. census.
That's a problem when a large portion of the federal and state aid that municipalities receive depends on population, and county leaders believe there are significant numbers of people who aren't being counted.
They hope that will change for the upcoming 2020 census.
Estimates are that every citizen is worth $3,000 in federal funding each year, so a one percent undercount in the county, approximately 650 people, would result in a loss of $19.5 million in aid over the decade between censuses.
"Our county could lose millions of dollars in funds," Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild said.
Part of the issue with census response in a county like Warren is that much of it is rural, and has a large number of seasonal homes, so getting to every home and figuring out who is living where can be difficult. Under state law, if a person lives in a home for more than half of the year, it is to be considered their permanent residence.
But there are many out there who don't want to be part of the effort for a variety of reasons. Sara Frankenfeld, Warren County's assistant county planner, said distrust of the government is one of them.
"We have some hard-to-persuade people who are suspicious of the government," she said.
County leaders have set up a committee to try to oversee local census efforts to make sure the count is as accurate as possible.
You have free articles remaining.
Frankenfeld said the data from the 2010 census showed that 35 percent or fewer residents of parts of towns of Stony Creek, Thurman, Lake Luzerne, Lake George, Bolton and Hague mailed back census postcards.
Comparatively, parts of Queensbury and Glens Falls had response rates of 75 to 84 percent, while it was 50 to 75 percent in parts of Warrensburg and Chester. (Horicon was not included in the federal response data, for reasons that weren't specified. Town Supervisor Matt Simpson said he has not been given an explanation.)
Frankenfeld said the hope was to improve on the rates, particularly in towns where the response was lower.
"They need to answer the census and we need to make that known to them," Frankenfeld said.
Wild said he believed the county Board of Supervisors should provide some money to assist with the local promotional and data collection efforts, in light of the financial stakes.
Local residents should expect to receive census postcards in the mail in March, with Census Bureau field staff planning to make neighborhood visits to follow up with those who didn't return them, and get information from residents in person.
For more information on the county's census efforts and the census in general, including how to apply for census jobs, go to www.warrencountyny.gov/gis/census.php.
Warren County's population was set at 65,707 after the 2010 census.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.