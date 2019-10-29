QUEENSBURY — Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan knows who will be greeting him most mornings when he goes to work — dozens of people waiting outside the office next to his.
That office is the Warren County branch of the state Department of Motor Vehicles, where Swan said customers are queuing up well before the 8:15 a.m. morning opening most days.
Many aren't happy.
"We see 30 to 40 people waiting when the open the door," he said. "When they have to wait for two hours to get service, I hear the remarks."
Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel, who oversees the DMV office, said the increasing complexity of motor vehicle transactions, such as enhanced driver's licenses, the "Real ID" program and license practices for undocumented immigrants has resulted in more people coming into the office and lengthened the time it takes for many transactions.
In 2017, the Warren County DMV office handled 59,778 transactions, but that number grew to 68,073 last year and will likely top 70,000 this year, Vogel said.
Vogel asked the county Board of Supervisors Support Services Committee on Monday to allow her to restructure the DMV portion of her office to create a new DMV senior examiner position (and delete a lower-paid, non-management position,) to handle transactions as well as supervise other staff. The supervisor position pays $37,633, about $3,000 more than the position being deleted.
Vogel said she hoped the move will allow some transactions to be done more quickly.
Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor William Loeb, chairman of the Support Services Committee, said the speed and efficiency of the DMV office has improved significantly during Vogel's 16 years as county clerk. But the new requirements have brought more people into the office, as the new enhanced identification cards can't be done online.
Supervisors and county Administrator Ryan Moore discussed whether staff could be pulled from other parts of the county clerk's office or neighboring counties' DMV offices to fill in at busier times, but Vogel said that is not feasible in light of the training and security clearance DMV staff must have.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild suggested the county look into installing computer kiosks at the DMV office, so attendees who find lines can do their transactions online.
Vogel said one issue with that proposal is that the county gets a smaller portion of the revenue from online transactions than from in-person transactions, and the state revenue pays the costs of the DMV office staff.
Moore said his office plans to look at options to cut down on wait times for DMV patrons. But because the positions there are "training-intensive" and require Civil Service tests, it can be tough to find candidates and fill vacancies quickly, he explained.
Loeb said the DMV office is the one that most residents will have contact with, and the experience needs to be as speedy and pleasant as possible.
"The problem isn't going away," he said. "This is the public face of Warren County. This is what people see."
