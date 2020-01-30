Warren County looks at parking revenue to help fund Lake George sewer plant

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais on Thursday convinced Warren County supervisors to help pay for the village's new sewer treatment plant.

The county board's Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee decided not to turn over occupancy tax funds but instead suggested revenue from county-owned parking meters near Charles Wood Park should be used to help bridge the funding gap to build the plant.

The state recently agreed to put another $9.4 million toward the project, which when combined with earlier public and private grants, gives the village $16.2 million of the $24 million needed, Blais told supervisors.

Putting the remainder of the tab on the backs of village taxpayers would drive tax levies over the state tax cap, and also potentially force businesses such as hotels to raise rates, he said.

"If rates keep going up, we're going to be hurt all the way around," he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Occupancy tax funds stem from a 4 percent room tax in the county, and the funds are used for tourism-related expenses.

Blais asked supervisors for $100,000 a year in occupancy tax funding over the next 10 years, but supervisors were hesitant to dip further into occupancy tax money amid rising obligations.