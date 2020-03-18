Warren County limits DMV, clerk access

The Warren County Clerk's Office announced a host of changes Wednesday in connection with the coronavirus outbreak which will affect both the Warren County Clerk’s Office and Warren County Department of Motor Vehicles as they follow new state rules to reduce staff. They are in effect Wednesday until further notice.
Warren County Department of Motor Vehicles office:
- New Hours: 9 a.m to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Room Capacity Reduced (maximum 12 customers allowed in at one time).
- No Standing Room.
- Enhanced driver's license & Real ID Transactions: Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Enforcement Transactions: Monday through Friday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Permit testing suspended.
- All other transactions will be processed, please be prepared and be patient.
DMV advisories include:
- Come to the DMV only with your most urgent, time-sensitive transactions.
- Refrain from bringing a companion/children into the DMV unless absolutely necessary (guardian, disabilities).
- Take-a-number, take-a-seat. No standing.
- Seating is reserved for customers only and is designed to ensure appropriate social distancing.
- Come prepared: Check online resources for information on documents necessary for transactions, especially for Real ID/EDL.
- Stay home if you are ill or experiencing flu-like symptoms.
Warren County Clerk’s Office
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Recording until 4 p.m.
- Services: Front Counter: Recording, Court Filings, E-Recordings, E-Filings. Accepting by mail, drop offs, electronically. No waiting at the counter.
- Electronic Recording and E-Filings strongly encouraged.
- Non-essential services suspended: No passports, photos, DBAs, Notary Renewals, Notarizations, Certificates. Others at Clerk’s discretion.
- Pistol Permits Closed.
- Public Records Room and Archives (RSC) closed to the public.
- Historian Closed.
Warren County Clerk advisories
- The Clerk’s Office is at half-staff each day.
- Professional community was asked to limit submissions to urgent, time-sensitive transactions.
- Please utilize protocols for e-filing and e-recording to ensure 24/7 submission.
- Submissions received by mail will be processed by the office in as timely a manner as possible.
- With more than 3 million real property public records available on the internet, searching of Warren County’s public records can easily be accomplished at home. Please check: www.warrencountyny.gov/clerk.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com
