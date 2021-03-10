Warren County leads Capital Region in vaccinations

Warren County has the highest percentage of COVID-vaccinated people in the Capital Region, with 27% of the population having at least one dose of the vaccine so far, according to the state’s database. Essex County is slightly ahead of Warren County, at 29.6%.

In terms of population with at least one vaccine dose, Saratoga County is at 25% and Washington County is at 19%.

On Saturday, the county is teaming up with Hamilton County for a mass clinic at SUNY Adirondack with the assistance of Kinney Drugs. That clinic is already full.

To get a vaccine appointment, go to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

Pharmacies are now allowed to vaccinate teachers and anyone age 60 and older, and in many cases have availability every week for those who can go online to their pharmacy’s website to sign up.

Wednesday’s statistics