Warren County leads Capital Region in vaccinations

Warren County has the highest percentage of COVID-vaccinated people in the Capital Region, with 27% of the population having at least one dose of the vaccine so far, according to the state’s database. Essex County is slightly ahead of Warren County, at 29.6%.
In terms of population with at least one vaccine dose, Saratoga County is at 25% and Washington County is at 19%.
On Saturday, the county is teaming up with Hamilton County for a mass clinic at SUNY Adirondack with the assistance of Kinney Drugs. That clinic is already full.
To get a vaccine appointment, go to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.
Pharmacies are now allowed to vaccinate teachers and anyone age 60 and older, and in many cases have availability every week for those who can go online to their pharmacy’s website to sign up.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 2,784 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 2,609 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 109 people currently ill, and two are hospitalized, which is the same as Tuesday. They are both moderately ill. All of the new cases came from community exposures, including many instances in which workers shared breaks or meals together.
- Washington County reported Tuesday’s statistics: 11 new cases, for a total of 2,146 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and six recoveries, for a total of 2,045 recoveries. There were 64 people ill and one is hospitalized, which was the same as on Sunday.
- Saratoga County reported statistics from Tuesday and Wednesday: 64 new cases, for a total of 12,338 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 86 recoveries, for a total of 11,971 recoveries. There were 218 people ill, 14 of whom were hospitalized, six more than on Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of five), two South Glens Falls residents (for a total of seven), one Victory resident and two Wilton residents (for a total of 35).
- Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 18 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, three Schuylerville residents, five South Glens Falls residents and 33 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one town of Corinth resident, three village of Corinth residents and two Moreau residents.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported four coronavirus patients, the same as Tuesday, but three of them are no longer considered contagious. No one is in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 14 coronavirus patients, up from nine Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 146 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.3%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which increased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.3%.
- Statewide, 6,489 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.16%. A total of 4,798 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Tuesday and 58 people died.
