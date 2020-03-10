Warren County leaders to change procedures for IDA appointments

Warren County supervisors plan to create formal policies to select the county's representatives to the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency in reaction to a controversy over the removal of member earlier this year.
The county Board of Supervisors Personnel and Administration Committee opted last week not to fill an IDA vacancy in light of a debate that occurred after Queensbury resident and taxpayer advocate Travis Whitehead was not reappointed in January.
The committee shelved the appointment pending a review of how IDA appointments should be made.
The removal of Whitehead, who had been on the IDA for about 15 months, has not sat well with some supervisors and others in the community who believe he was targeted because he asked too many questions, and the move raised questions about procedures used to appoint members to the bicounty volunteer advisory board.
The Personnel Committee took up the issue Thursday with a possible IDA appointment on the agenda. But the committee held off on filling the position, instead deciding to have the Board of Supervisors Legislative and Rules Committee look at how the positions should be handled.
"Establish a policy regarding nominations to the IDA, so that we have something that's hard and fast," said Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, chairman of the Personnel and Administration Committee.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the county's IDA appointments going back decades were reviewed in recent weeks, and IDA legalities were explored as well.
He said it was determined that bylaws show that the 10-member IDA, with five appointees from each county, are appointed by each county Board of Supervisors, with no input from the IDA itself as to how the recommendations come before supervisors.
IDA members are not compensated.
"The IDA counsel's opinion was as long as that process was followed, counsel did not have an opinion on where those recommendations start and how do they get to the board," Moore said.
County leaders found the procedure dated back to the 1970s with the board chairman making an appointment, but could not find any Personnel Committee involvement until the last two years. But it was unclear how the committee came to be involved in recent years.
The board has made 51 IDA appointments since 1990 with the chairman of the board, but three mid-year appointments in 2018 and one in 2019 were reviewed by the Personnel Committee first.
That was when Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover was chairman of the county board, but Conover said he did introduce the names of the appointees for review.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said the board needs to be careful in not deterring volunteers, and asked whether there was a formal procedure to remove or decide not to reappoint a member, as occurred with Whitehead.
He was told there was not, and appointments are made each January based on which members' terms were expiring.
"Members of the IDA serve at the pleasure of the appointing authority," Moore answered.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said the full Board of Supervisors doesn't have to go along with the chairman's suggestion, so the board has the ultimate say.
"Historically, the chairman makes a recommendation and the board has to approve it," Conover said.
The Legislative and Rules Committee next meets on March 17 at 11 a.m.
