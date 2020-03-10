Warren County leaders to change procedures for IDA appointments

"Establish a policy regarding nominations to the IDA, so that we have something that's hard and fast," said Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, chairman of the Personnel and Administration Committee.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said the county's IDA appointments going back decades were reviewed in recent weeks, and IDA legalities were explored as well.

He said it was determined that bylaws show that the 10-member IDA, with five appointees from each county, are appointed by each county Board of Supervisors, with no input from the IDA itself as to how the recommendations come before supervisors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

IDA members are not compensated.

"The IDA counsel's opinion was as long as that process was followed, counsel did not have an opinion on where those recommendations start and how do they get to the board," Moore said.

County leaders found the procedure dated back to the 1970s with the board chairman making an appointment, but could not find any Personnel Committee involvement until the last two years. But it was unclear how the committee came to be involved in recent years.