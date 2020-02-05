Warren County LDC clears way for Nettle Meadow Farm to finance Lake Luzerne move

The Warren County Local Development Corp. agreed Tuesday to change terms of a business loan to allow Nettle Meadow Farm to sell a piece of property in Thurman so the company can expand in Lake Luzerne.
The farm, which produces artisan cheeses that are sold around the country, plans to move to the former Hitching Post restaurant on Route 9N near Lake Vanare.
That would result in a move from its current location on South Johnsburg Road in Thurman, where the company owns three pieces of property on which the LDC has liens to secure a $115,000 Farmers Home Administration loan made in 2017.
To help fund the renovations of the Lake Luzerne property, owners Sheila Flanagan and Lorraine Lambiase asked the LDC to remove a lien from one of the pieces of property, which includes a home, to allow it to be sold.
Ed Bartholomew, the LDC's president, said Nettle Meadow will then allow a lien to be put on the Hitching Post property, and also make a $10,000 payment on the principal of the loan with some of the proceeds from the Thurman sale.
The company will also resume full payments on the loan at $1,571 a month going forward. Nettle Meadow had received the approval from the LDC last year to pay just interest on the loan as it began plans to expand, but will instead begin making payments going forward.
Bartholomew said $109,000 was owed on the loan as of this week.
The company hopes to be in the new location by the end of May, and expand employment to 25 to 30 people. The property will need significant upgrades to its well and septic system.
The new location will include a retail store that should increase sales.
"This is going to be a great thing for the county in terms of employment," Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said. "The town of Lake Luzerne is going to thrive on this."
Nettle Meadow leases its goats and sheep and Jersey cows to farmers, most of them in the Amsterdam area of Montgomery County. The farms sell the milk from the animals back to Nettle Meadow to be made into cheese. When the animals grow too old for milking, Nettle Meadow takes them back and cares for them at its sanctuary in Thurman.
The Thurman property hosts the retirement sanctuary Kemp Animal Sanctuary, which will remain on site and still be open to the public.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com