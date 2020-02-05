Warren County LDC clears way for Nettle Meadow Farm to finance Lake Luzerne move

The Warren County Local Development Corp. agreed Tuesday to change terms of a business loan to allow Nettle Meadow Farm to sell a piece of property in Thurman so the company can expand in Lake Luzerne.

The farm, which produces artisan cheeses that are sold around the country, plans to move to the former Hitching Post restaurant on Route 9N near Lake Vanare.

That would result in a move from its current location on South Johnsburg Road in Thurman, where the company owns three pieces of property on which the LDC has liens to secure a $115,000 Farmers Home Administration loan made in 2017.

To help fund the renovations of the Lake Luzerne property, owners Sheila Flanagan and Lorraine Lambiase asked the LDC to remove a lien from one of the pieces of property, which includes a home, to allow it to be sold.

Ed Bartholomew, the LDC's president, said Nettle Meadow will then allow a lien to be put on the Hitching Post property, and also make a $10,000 payment on the principal of the loan with some of the proceeds from the Thurman sale.

