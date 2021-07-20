Warren County launches survey for American Rescue Plan funds

Warren County has launched a survey that asks residents how best to spend the $12.4 million in federal stimulus money the county gets under the American Rescue Plan.

The U.S. Department of Treasury has spelled out generally how municipalities can spend the money but local governments choose specific projects and uses for it.

The money can be used to recoup lost revenue and support public health projects. It can be spent to compensate essential workers for their work during the pandemic and on infrastructure upgrades relating to water, sewer and broadband.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the survey will increase public transparency.

“Seeking public input both in writing and in person will assist us as your elected representatives to determine how best to help Warren County thrive as we recover and rebuild post-pandemic,” she said in a statement.

Survey results will be shared with the Warren County board. An advisory group will review ideas and report recommendations before any spending decisions are made.

Frank Thomas, the county’s budget officer, and Treasurer Michael Swan will serve as public liaisons for those who prefer to give input via phone or in-person conversations.