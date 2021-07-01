Warren County launches new website highlighting historic lodging industry

Warren County has launched a new interactive website, which documents the history of its lodging industry.

“Historic Lodges and Hotels of Warren County” offers visitors an in-depth, interactive collection of information, including maps and photos, of accommodations dating back to the 1800s.

The project was put together by Warren County Planning & Community Development with the help of local historians from each town in the county, according to a news release.

“This new project by our incredibly creative Warren County Planning Department celebrates the depth of Warren County's history as a preeminent tourism destination,” said Andrea Hogan, the Johnsburg supervisor and chairwoman of the county’s Economic Growth and Development Committee.

The new site follows a similar project, “Warren County History & Culture Mapper,” launched in 2019, which mapped county sites found on the National Historic Register.

“With these websites, our goal is to really make you want to read and learn more about the history of this beautiful place we get to call home,” said Amanda Beck, a county planner who led the project.