Warren County launches initiative to promote takeout

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors has launched an initiative called "A Taste of Optimism" to promote local restaurants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tourism Department has put together a list of all the region’s eateries that remain open. It includes restaurants serving burgers and pizza and wings to more upscale cuisine in Warren County, along with adjacent communities. Nearly 90 restaurants and stores remain open to provide meals for people who are hard at work or want a break from cooking at home, according to a news release.

The restaurants have changed practices to ensure safe cooking, delivery and pickup. The Board of Supervisors is encouraging government employees, particularly county workers, to patronize these establishments.

People are asked to share their take-out experience on social media, using the hashtag #TakeTimeForTakeout.

The full list can be found at the Warren County Tourism Department’s website. For more information, visit www.visitlakegeorge.com/blog/official-list-pickup-and-delivery-restaurants-lake-george-area.

