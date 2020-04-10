Warren County launches initiative to promote safe outdoor recreation in wake of COVID-19

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is asking people who are hiking trails and enjoying the outdoors to be cautious to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county is joining with the Department of Environmental Conservation on an initiative it is calling #TrailsPledgeWarrenCounty. County officials are asking that visitors to local trails come in small groups limited to immediate household members; maintain distance from others while in places where people tend to congregate, such as parking lots, trailheads, and scenic overlooks; choose a different park or trail or time to visit if they see large crowds forming and do not park along roadsides or other undesignated areas, according to a news release.
In addition, people should avoid playground equipment like slides and swings and other frequently touched surfaces (most local playgrounds are closed) and not share equipment such as bicycles, helmets, balls, or Frisbees.
Those over 70 or with compromised immune systems, or who are ill, should avoid going to public areas until further notice.
People are asked to share their hiking/biking experience on social media with the hashtag #TrailsPledgeWarrenCounty.
“We know and appreciate the benefits of exploring the outdoors, enjoying fresh air and appreciating the beauty of our natural resources,” said Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “Warren County invites you to do so safely to protect yourself, your fellow adventurers, and the public safety officers who are looking out for all of us. Please recreate using the guidelines we are issuing today.”
In addition, the county has put together its own “Recreation Mapper” program on its website.
